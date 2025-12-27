Rams' Jared Verse Reflects On Second Pro Bowl Selection

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week 17 preparations from SoFi Stadium on Friday, after taking off for Christmas. The Rams practiced on their home field on Friday and Wednesday due to heavy rains affecting the Southern California region.

From their protected fortress, the Rams conducted their weekly press conferences with Mike LaFleur , Chris Shula, Ben Kotwica, and Byron Young addressing the media before practice while Jared Verse and Puka Nacua spoke after.

During his presser, Verse spoke on his second Pro Bowl selection, his work this season, his relationship with Byron Young, and some of the responsibilities he has when the Rams play the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

Watch Jared Verse's Full Press Conference Below

Verse on Being Named to the Pro Bowl With Byron Young

Verse's second Pro Bowl selection is a bit more special as he gets to share the moment with his football brother Byron Young. Young, who picked up his first selection this season, has set the standard for the Rams' outside linebacker room.

Verse spoke on sharing the moment with Young during his presser.

“Personally, it's an incredible honor," stated Verse. Being one of the top players in the league and to be able to be recognized for that, to be able to have the opportunity to go to the games and everything like that. I don't want to go. I'm not planning on going or anything like that, but to be recognized and everything like that, just to make my presence felt, the things I'm doing, my impact not being let up. It’s not being taken advantage of, but doing with it with ‘BY’ [Byron Young], it’s amazing."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA: Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

"I wish y'all could have seen when we both found out. [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] told both of us. He was on opposite side. I was on the field and he was in the weight room and we found out and he came running out. It was kind of weird the way we like hype up each other. It was a little weird.”

Verse spoke on why it was important to see Young's reaction.

“The amount of work ‘BY’ puts in," stated Verse. "I know a lot of people only see the impact on the field and everything like that. People hype him up because of how many sacks he gets, the pressure and everything that he does, but to see the amount of work he puts in, to see it finally pay off, not just this year but even last year when I was an incoming rookie, to see it finally pay off."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA: Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

"I saw a light in his eyes, how happy he was to share with his family. He immediately went outside, called his mom, called his family and everything like that. Nobody deserves it more than that.”

