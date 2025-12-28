The Secret to the Success of the Sean McVay Offense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Trying to explain the complexities of the Sean McVay offense could take a while and would require the input of several experts. The good news is that the secret of the offense lies in its simplicity, and understanding it takes only a few minutes.

The McVay offense is built to give a defense similar pre-snap looks in order to disguise play indicators, allowing the play caller to successfully mirror the run and the pass in a sequence that takes advantage of the mismatches naturally created by inducing certain defensive looks with personnel packages.

It's a brilliant system that still works till today, but with the influx of slot corners who can double as legit run defenders and linebackers who can cover, McVay's offense often lacks postseason success when replicated without one crucial element. The arrogant gunslinger.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford is that personified. Off the field, Stafford is a family man, good teammate, and all around solid dude. Put the pads on and folks will see why he remains one of the best in the NFL. Stafford truly believes he can make any throw at any time and often...he does.

Davante Adams stated before the season that with players like Stafford and Aaron Rodgers, you have to be ready for the ball at all times, regardless of the play or the coverage, because both men are good enough to fit the ball into the tigethest of windows at a moment's notice.

Puka Nacua backed the claim this week when asked if Stafford's communication helps take the load off of him mentally.

“I guess it could be narrowed down to just, ‘Catch the ball, kid.’ There's a lot of thinking and a lot of pain that he goes through to get that ball in the spot that he believes is the opportunity for us to make a play," stated Nacua. "We had a third down conversion just barely in the Seattle game where he took a shot."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a catch during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"He stands in there and delivers the ball in the one spot it can be and we're able to convert. Everybody's like, ‘A contested catch,’ and you watch it back and there's a guy staring down the barrel right now and being able to, in year 17, take that blow. You never take those moments for granted.”

The Secret

As mentioned, the McVay offense is able to mask deficiencies but is only operating at a championship level when commanded by an arrogant gunslinger. Regardless of who the person is off the field, the quarterback must have an attitude that perpetuates excellence and the spirit of doing something simply because one can.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The McVay offense has only appeared in a conference championship game with Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, and Joe Burrow. Not to disparage Goff, but he was the reason why the Rams' failed to score more than three points in Super Bowl LIII and he's the point to the argument.

A McVay offense must have a commander on the sidelines (McVay) who can set up the foundation of the system with play calls and a commander in the field (Stafford) who has the ability and confidence to disregard it when necessary.

So when one wonders why Kevin O'Connell hasn't won a playoff game, why Matt LaFleur has only been the seventh seed since Rodgers left Green Bay, why Shane Waldron's and Zac Robinson's offenses haven't worked out, it's because those offenses do not have those two elements.

Green Bay Packers' Matt Lafleur talks to an official against the Baltimore Ravens during their football game Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is not a Shanahan offense where QB deficiencies are able to be masked because of a strong rushing attack that relies on physicality and near-totalitarian control of the operation from the sidelines.

This is not the Patriots/ Josh McDaniels offense where it's a run-based system, predicated on the simple question of asking where's the safety.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The McVay system isn't built to mask quarterback deficiencies; it's built to amplify quarterback strengths, and that's why it's successful in the playoffs when run properly, compared to it's counterparts.

What Does This All Mean?

It means Stafford is a Ram as long as his arm is healthy and he still wants to play.

