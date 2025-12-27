The Major Implications Rams' MNF Matchup with Falcons Holds
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a Monday Night Football showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Rams have an uphill battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they can make some headway by getting a victory over an eliminated Falcons team and former LA defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.
This game has major implications on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as a win over Atlanta and a Seattle loss to the Carolina Panthers would put both NFC powerhouses at 12-4 heading into Week 18.
On-field implications
According to The Athletic’s playoff simulator, the Rams have a 20 percent chance of winning the division. If they win out, they have a 20 percent chance at the No. 1 seed.
However, if the Seahawks win out, they will clinch the division. The San Francisco 49ers are not out of contention, either.
Those odds don’t seem great, but we have seen strange things happen in the final few weeks of the NFL season. Los Angeles has to win the games ahead and hope Seattle and San Francisco lose to take control of the division, which seems unlikely but not impossible.
Not only does this game against the Falcons have major implications on the field, but the Rams also have NFL Draft positioning on the line.
Off-field implications
The Rams and Falcons swapped last year’s first-round pick so Atlanta could draft Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr., who has been the team’s best pass rusher this season. The rookie has totaled eight and a half sacks.
However, the Rams seemed to get the upper hand in this trade, as the Falcons have had a bad season, making that pick more favorable for Les Snead. The pick that belongs to the Rams sits at No. 12 overall and would rise if the Rams defeat Atlanta.
The Falcons and Miami Dolphins are both 6-9, so Rams fans will root for their team to defeat Atlanta and hope Miami can beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which would propel the pick into the top 10.
If the Falcons lose out, the Rams would hold a top-10 pick in next year’s draft, giving them the chance to find either their future franchise quarterback who can sit behind Matthew Stafford or one of the better defensive players in the class.
A game against an eliminated team doesn’t seem like a very important game for the Rams, but at this point in the season, there’s more than meets the eye. Fans should watch this game closely for on and off-field implications.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts on the implications the Rams' game against the Falcons has when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.