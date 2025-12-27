The Major Implications Rams' MNF Matchup with Falcons Holds

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a Monday Night Football showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Rams have an uphill battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they can make some headway by getting a victory over an eliminated Falcons team and former LA defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

This game has major implications on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as a win over Atlanta and a Seattle loss to the Carolina Panthers would put both NFC powerhouses at 12-4 heading into Week 18.

On-field implications

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic’s playoff simulator, the Rams have a 20 percent chance of winning the division. If they win out, they have a 20 percent chance at the No. 1 seed.

However, if the Seahawks win out, they will clinch the division. The San Francisco 49ers are not out of contention, either.

Those odds don’t seem great, but we have seen strange things happen in the final few weeks of the NFL season. Los Angeles has to win the games ahead and hope Seattle and San Francisco lose to take control of the division, which seems unlikely but not impossible.

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Not only does this game against the Falcons have major implications on the field, but the Rams also have NFL Draft positioning on the line.

Off-field implications

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams and Falcons swapped last year’s first-round pick so Atlanta could draft Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr., who has been the team’s best pass rusher this season. The rookie has totaled eight and a half sacks.

However, the Rams seemed to get the upper hand in this trade, as the Falcons have had a bad season, making that pick more favorable for Les Snead . The pick that belongs to the Rams sits at No. 12 overall and would rise if the Rams defeat Atlanta.

The Falcons and Miami Dolphins are both 6-9, so Rams fans will root for their team to defeat Atlanta and hope Miami can beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which would propel the pick into the top 10.

Jan 6, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead (left) and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank during the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Falcons lose out, the Rams would hold a top-10 pick in next year’s draft, giving them the chance to find either their future franchise quarterback who can sit behind Matthew Stafford or one of the better defensive players in the class.

A game against an eliminated team doesn’t seem like a very important game for the Rams, but at this point in the season, there’s more than meets the eye. Fans should watch this game closely for on and off-field implications.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts on the implications the Rams' game against the Falcons has when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.