Quarterbacks Rams Should Consider in NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are currently in pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, battling rival Seattle for the top spot.

While Rams fans are focused on the team’s potential Super Bowl run, the front office gets the best of both worlds from a team-building standpoint. LA is a contender but also has a premium 2026 NFL Draft selection.

Thanks to some nifty maneuvering in last year’s first round by General Manager Les Snead , the Rams hold the Atlanta Falcons’ first-round pick next April. If the pick holds, they would have the No. 11 overall pick.

While quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level, LA has afforded itself the luxury of thinking about the future. The Rams can draft their future quarterback with that pick, and no one would bat an eye.

But which quarterbacks might the Rams consider in the first round and beyond? Let’s break down a few names that make sense.

(Keep in mind, players can still return to school, so there is a chance they may not be around come April.)

Ty Simpson, Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) celebrates a win after a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Simpson has had some highs for the Crimson Tide this season, but also some lows. The redshirt junior has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 3,500 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. He has also rushed for two scores, although he is not traditionally a dual-threat quarterback.

Simpson has impressive tools and mechanics, throwing a smooth ball and commanding an offense. Sean McVay would like how he carries himself, and the Rams may have the chance to take him in the middle of the first round.

John Mateer, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) carries the ball during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest firecrackers at the position in college football, Mateer can beat defenses in several ways. Mateer has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,885 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He likes to tuck the ball and run, rushing for 431 yards and eight touchdowns.

Mateer is a confident player and a high-level processor, and he might be a developmental project McVay likes on the second or third day of the draft.

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Maybe the most underrated quarterback in college football, Robertson could become the next late-round Rams draft steal. Robertson was one of the best passers in the country, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 3,681 yards (2nd in FBS) and 31 touchdowns (2nd in FBS).

The lack of buzz surrounding Robertson is confusing, given how sound his mechanics are and his ability to make big plays at any time. If the league lets the Rams get Robertson late in the draft, they may regret it.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts on which quarterback you might want the Rams to draft when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.