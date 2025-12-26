Matthew Stafford's Mind is the Rams' Ultimate Tool

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have an offense that is powered by quarterback Matthew Stafford. A general in the field, Stafford has effortlessly guided the Rams' attack through various evolving defensive concepts that the league continues to throw at Los Angeles.

McVay on Stafford

Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked recently about how Stafford 's mental ability is able to take the load off the offense.

“He’s so knowledgeable," stated McVay. "I think when you're breaking the huddle and you're able to have command over, ‘Alright, what's the intent?’ You're able to give little tidbits and coaching points. You're able to recognize some of the different things that maybe the prep has helped with relative to some of the defensive structures. I say he's a coach on the field, but I think that's almost minimizing it. He just gives everybody a calm."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; ESPN radio reporter Lindsey Thiry. (left) interviews Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think the way that he's able to communicate the play call in the huddle, but then also any of the added little points, the way he's able to utilize cadence, the way he's able to use our audible system because of his ownership. It's tremendously valuable. I don't know that you could really put a measure on it but man, is it damn important to me and it's important to his teammates. I think you can't say enough about what you do to elevate people around you."

"I've said it a couple times before, but when you talk about an igniter, that's what he is. He ignites people around him. He elevates them. That to me is what a legacy's about. I think sometimes people think of the word legacy as a selfish connotation. I look at it as what do you do for others, how do you elevate people, how do you make situations and people you're around better? I think that's a great example of leadership and legacy. That's what this guy does. Every single day, every single play and I think that's been on display pretty frequently this year.”

Mentality in Action

Being smart is one thing. Being smart while being a brazen gunslinger is another and Stafford has mastered that balance along the delicate line of touchdown and turnover. Davante Adams illustrated it perfectly when he stated that he always has to be aware of Stafford because Stafford will throw the ball at any moment, regardless of coverage, if he sees he has a window.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It is that ability to make surgical throws in a matter of seconds that has separated him from his peers but at 37 years old, his MVP candidacy has been built on efficient play. A result of his veteran understanding of the game.

