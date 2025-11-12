Matthew Stafford Is Beating Teams in New Ways This Season
The Los Angeles Rams are playing great football this season. A huge reason for that has been the play of their veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been playing lights out this season, and he is putting together the best season of his career. Stafford is coming off a massive game against his rival, the San Francisco 49ers, where he threw for four touchdowns.
That is something special coming from a quarterback at this point in his career. He is putting this Rams team on his back and is looking to get them back to the promised land. That is where he wants to be at the end of the season. Before the Rams can do that, Stafford knows there are steps they must accomplish first. The first one for the Rams is in the NFC West.
The Rams are in the middle of the thick things in the NFC and the NFC West. They just went to Santa Clara and handled business against their long-time NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers. It was the best performance of the season for Stafford. Stafford is at the top of all MVP talks right now, and he should be the frontrunner and the favorite.
The Rams are 7-2 this season and in second place in the division. That is because the Seattle Seahawks are in first place with the same record. The Rams are looking to take over first place with a huge win this Sunday. This game is going to feature two quarterbacks who have been playing good football this season.
Former Quarterback on Matthew Stafford
"I am going with the Los Angeles Rams," said former NFL quarterback Cam Newton on First Take. "Competition does matter. Seattle played the Arizona Cardinals. When you look at the Rams, they played a quality opponent in the 49ers ... From one quarterback to another, you have to give flowers where flowers are due. Matthew Stafford is probably the most skillful thrower that the game has ever seen. I am saying that as a bold statement.
"When you watch Stafford play, he does not have to attack you with 300 plus passing yards. He has shown he is capable of being very efficient with 200 yards."
