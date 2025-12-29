After Sunday, Matthew Stafford Must Provide Another MVP Performance

The Los Angeles Rams travel back to the East Coast for what they hope is the final time this season as they take on the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Raheem Morris, Los Angeles's former defensive coordinator. Monday night's primetime showing is a chance for the Rams to rebound from a tough loss almost two weeks ago against the Seattle Seahawks, who dominanted the Carolina Panthers offense on Sunday.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a Pro Bowler, will likely be the first-time All-Pro signal-caller, and is one of the favorites to secure the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award after a phenomenal campaign during his Year 17 season at 37 years old. However, after Sunday's matchups, Stafford has to prove why he is the undoubted favorite for the award.

Why Stafford has to prove his MVP value vs. Falcons

This weekend, I made the argument of why Stafford is the league MVP over New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who has led the franchise to their first AFC East title since Tom Brady's final season with the Patriots, with an MVP-worthy season in most years. He continued to make his case with an outstanding display of brilliance against the lowly New York Jets in Week 17.

Maye finished the game, completing 19 of 22 passes for 256 yards and five touchdown passes. He one-upped Stafford's 400-yard display in Seattle and has shown he is just as talented, productive, and gifted as his older counterpart in Los Angeles. However, Stafford has shown more consistency on a week-to-week basis and much less volatility in his game than he ever has in his Hall of Fame career.

This is why Monday night is important for Stafford and the Rams. He must maintain that consistency against an Atlanta defense, coached by Morris, that is top-three in pressure rate and team sack rate, thanks to an aggressive pass rush and blitz calls that force any quarterback into a bad decision. If there is a big test needed ahead of the postseason, this is the one, even if the Falcons are no longer competing for the playoffs.

Stafford is thriving off play-action and quick game off play-action. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the game and continues to make elite throws on all levels of the field. The Falcons are in for a significant challenge to their secondary, as Stafford looks to one-up Maye once more in primetime to leave no doubt, at least in the eyes of Rams fans.

