Rams' Sean McVay Gives Reason Why Matthew Stafford Deserves MVP

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a quarterback in Matthew Stafford who is closing in on his first MVP award. On Friday, Rams' head coach Sean McVay shared his thoughts on the prospect of his player winning the league's ultimate individual prize.

McVay Speaks on Stafford's MVP Candidacy

The Rams ' live by several codes and one of them is that each player is one of eleven. Simple is saying and in principle, but those words are the reason why the Rams get stellar play from egoless players. No player on the Rams will put their own ambitions over the team's, and in that spirit, the closeness of the locker room rings true in big moments.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

McVay was asked about Stafford being in the MVP race and in his answer, McVay gives the perfect reason why his quarterback deserves the award. Stafford has put up league-leading numbers without jeopardizing the integrity of the team.

“The answer is I think him doing those things is what's best for our football team too," stated McVay. "If you're saying, ‘Am I going to make a decision that I think would not be best for our team in that situation?’ No, I would never do that. The good thing is when you have a guy that you have so much confidence in… we are a good football team and things have gone well because he's at the forefront of a lot of our success offensively. He's the centerpiece and everything starts with him."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Everything that we do as coaches always starts with the quarterback position. Everybody is considered in that. I remember my grandpa used to tell me, [Former 49ers Head] coach [Bill] Walsh used to say, ‘It's the most difficult spot in all sports and the good coaches do a good job of trying to be able to make it...’ You never make it easy, but take the stress off that position as much as possible because innately there is so much stress snap in and snap out. The good thing is he's in that conversation because he's played great."

"That hasn't affected any of the decision making. When he's doing his thing, that's good for our football team and that's all he has to do is continue to play like he's capable of. Usually, those things have a way of working themselves out if they're supposed to. I would never make a decision that wouldn't be in alignment with what's best for the football team. Those things go hand in hand 99% of the time, which is great.”

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams have a defense built to win games when allowed to play their brand of football. Stafford's value is simple. By limiting turnovers and scoring when put in position to, Stafford has allowed the Rams to play their brand of football against a first-place schedule.

