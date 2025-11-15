Matthew Stafford Is Changing the Narrative, And the Rams Are Benefiting
The Los Angeles Rams have pushed all the right buttons this season so far. They are looking to press all the right buttons the rest of the season, and they want to bring back another Super Bowl to the city of Los Angeles.
They have the team to do it, and they are all set up for success on this team. What more can you ask for if you are on this Rams team? Each week that goes by, this team is improving and becoming more dangerous.
The Rams have put the league on notice and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing like an MVP, and he is proving why he is still a top quarterback at this stage of his career in the NFL. That has people talking and praising Stafford for everything he has done this season. It is not close to being over and Stafford is going to look to get better to help his team in any way.
Stafford is Putting Everyone on Notice
"At the outset of the NFL season, Matthew Stafford’s career appeared to be on the brink of fading away," said Adam Kilgore of The Washington Post. "An aggravated disc, the kind of back injury that has often tormented him, cost him almost all of training camp. Coach Sean McVay’s daily updates sometimes included whether Stafford could walk."
"Outside the Los Angeles Rams facility, Stafford parked a $160,000 “wellness chamber” that resembled an Airstream trailer and boasted on its website of something called “photobiomodulation.” The Rams were not certain Stafford would start their season opener until days before it arrived."
"And so, at 37, Stafford has delivered both the most surprising and perhaps defining season of a career that increasingly demands all-time stature. He leads the NFL in both touchdown passes (25) and passing yards per game (269.7) while having thrown only two interceptions."
"He has emerged as an MVP front-runner and pushed the Rams firmly in contention to win their second Super Bowl in five seasons. Last week, in a convincing victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Stafford flicked four touchdown passes, shimmying his shoulders after one — “swaggy” and “authentic,” in the words of McVay."
"Stafford may have the benefits of playing in an offense — innovative for its heavy use of three-tight end formations — designed by McVay and throwing to world-class wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Still, heading into Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks, a fellow 7-2 juggernaut, Stafford has been the driving force behind what might be the NFL’s best team."
