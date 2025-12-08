Rams Bounce Back With Masterclass Over Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams beat down a beaten-up Arizona Cardinals squad, delivering a blowout win one year removed from their blowout loss to their division rival.

First Half

First Quarter

The Cardinals received the ball to open up the game and wasted no time putting points on the board. No Marvin Harrison Jr, no problem as targets to Trey McBride would help quarterback Jacoby Brissett find Michael Wilson for the game's opening score.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Rams, commanded by a sick Sean McVay , looked to respond instantly. McVay, who had to fly separately from the team due to his sickness, walked the sidelines as he opened the game with a quick passing attack before he gave the ball to Kyren Williams , with Williams gashing the Cardinals' defense.

McVay, in a moment of brilliance, swapped Williams out for Blake Corum with Corum continuing to navigate the ball up field, entering the red zone. This is where the Rams inexplicably lost control of the drive.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts with running back Blake Corum (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams were gashing the Cardinals on the ground and instead of continuing to run the rock, McVay called three straight passing plays that were all designed for Davante Adams . All three passes went incomplete and the Rams were forced to settle for three.

The Rams' defense came to life on the second drive and while they were unable to put Brissett on the ground, they continually pressured him and the secondary held up, forcing a punt.

Matthew Stafford took advantage, firing multiple bullets to Puka Nacua, flipping the field instantly. The Rams stuck with Corum and the run, with the Michigan man finding his way into the end zone. As quickly as they surrendered the lead, the Rams retook it.

Second Quarter

The Rams defense continued to struggle against the short passing attack as the absence of Quentin Lake continues to loom over the secondary. Michael Wilson and Trey McBride were able to operate efficiently as the Cardinals advanced into the red zone. With a smaller field, the Rams defensive line came to life and a Kobie Turner sack forced a Cardinals field goal.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The offense went on the attack, again using Puka Nacua to gash the Cardinals' secondary. Nacua would move the Rams into the red zone before Williams punched it in. That's now two straight weeks in which both Williams and Corum scored rushing touchdowns.

The difference between the two squads was clear as the Rams could get stops while the Cardinals couldn't. Arizona would be forced to punt on their following drive. With the ball deep in their own territory and considering they were under the two minute warning, the Rams got moving. A Williams run opened up a quick pass to Davante Adams.

As the Cardinals adjusted for the quick strike, Stafford found Nacua for a deep connection yet again. After a timeout, Colby Parkinson and Adams took the Rams beyond the Arizona 30 yard line.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a touchdown during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stafford would then throw a bullet for Nacua, leading to Nacua's first touchdown of the day and Stafford's first passing touchdown of the contest.

On seven first half targets, Puka Nacua hauled in six catches for 136 yards and one touchdown.

The Cardinals did have a 63-yard field goal attempt to end the half but missed.

Second Half

Third Quarter

The Rams took control early and in one drive, took command of the game that they would never yield and solved some of their third quarter offensive issues.

On a ten-play drive that lasted nearly five minutes, Stafford would find Parkinson for the touchdown. The Rams and Cardinals would feel each other out for the rest of the period, exchanging punts on the next four drives before the Rams delivered the decisive blow.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) reacts after an interception against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Up 21 points, Nate Landman secured a beautiful interception off of Brissett and Stafford would find Nacua on the following play to push the lead to 28.

Fourth Quarter

The Rams defense was in control, forcing an Arizona punt before both sides looked to run out the game.

After the punt, Blake Corum took the ball to the house with a 48 yard run. Corum had the game of his life. Corum and Williams were unstoppable as they finished with 25 carries for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) rushes the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cardinals' receiver Michael Wilson would score a touchdown on the next drive before the Rams rotated their backups in. Jimmy Garoppolo, Ronnie Rivers, D.J. Humphries and others were tasked with wrapping up the contest.

The Rams advance to 10-3 on the year and have one foot in the door for a postseason spot.

