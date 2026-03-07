The Rams' Should Mold Unique Path to Their Next QB

The Los Angeles Rams recently made a bold move by leveraging their own first-round pick in order to significantly improve their roster. The result? Adding an All-Pro corner that finally gives them a star to work with in their secondary.

Trent McDuffie is one of the top corners in the NFL, and for him to don a Rams jersey next season means a lot for their chances to make it back to the NFC Championship game and beyond. What's another trade the Rams should consider for their future success?

New Signal-Caller Needed

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are one of the best quarterback-head coach duo league in the NFL. It's one of the biggest reasons why they were so successful, as they both elevate one another. No other quarterback is able to execute McVay's calls as efficiently and spectacularly as Stafford, but he makes plays on his own that surpass McVay's original vision.

The reigning MVP has confirmed he'll be back next season, but beyond 2026, his future in the NFL is murky. If Stafford wanted to, he could stick around the league like Joe Flacco and be a long-term veteran backup. And yet, his days of leading a productive NFL offense and putting his team in a position to compete for a Super Bowl are numbered.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

McVay's era in Los Angeles has been full of success, a 1-1 record in Super Bowl appearances, but he faces a critical decision in the next two seasons. The Rams have all the tools in place to continue to be as competitive once Stafford has called it a career; the only thing they're missing is a quarterback.

That's why I believe the Rams should be on the search for their next signal caller, and I've found an unorthodox candidate who could be the key to keeping the Rams relevant well beyond 2026. Will Levis is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans, and the Rams should either trade for him or pick him up in free agency when he becomes available.

Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) walks off the field during minicamp at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Cam Ward is the future in Tennessee, so his trade value shouldn't be any higher than a fifth or sixth round pick. Levis made plenty of mistakes in his time as their starter, but he also showed off insane athleticism.

If there's any head coach who could turn his career around, it'd be McVay. He could sit behind Stafford and soak up any knowledge he could before getting his opportunity. He'd be a more dynamic of a rusher for their offense, and his rocket arm could lead their offense to even grander heights.