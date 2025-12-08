How Matthew Stafford's MVP Candidacy Took A Dramatic Turn on Sunday

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been having an incredible year. Long gone are the days of concerns regarding back issues and it appears not putting himself through a standard training camp was the perfect thing for his preseason preparation.

Over the last three seasons, Stafford has had to glide a roster that experienced mass turnover and injuries to success, and now with a full arsenal, Stafford is gunning for the one trophy missing from his case.

Stafford's Efficiency

Stafford has been playing some of the best ball of his illustrious career as he has already put together a resume that should see his likeness enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

" Matthew Stafford is the fourth quarterback all-time with at least three touchdown passes and no interceptions in seven games within a single season, joining Tom Brady (eight games in 2007), Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (seven games in 2013) and Aaron Rodgers (10 in 2020, eight in 2014 and seven in 2016)," stated the Rams PR Team.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady won the MVP in 2007, Manning in 2013, and Rodgers won in 2014 and 2020. In 2016, Matt Ryan won over Rodgers. Ryan had over 500 yards over Rodgers while Rodgers had only two more touchdowns. Ryan's team had the better record that season, and both men threw seven interceptions.

The MVP Race

Barring a late surge by the current award winner Josh Allen, the MVP will come down to Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye. Maye is having a phenominal year for the New England Patriots but the numbers do not come close to overruling precident.

The AP has recognized Stafford's latest feat as an MVP-winning performance in four of the five seasons it's been accomplished and Maye's numbers do not come close to mimicing a situation as seen with Ryan and Rodgers.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Maye did have an opening after the Rams' win last week, barring a meltdown from Stafford and the team, the MVP is his. Maye only leads Stafford in passing yards by 58 yards while Stafford has thrown 12 more touchdowns. That's a 72 point difference. Maye has also thrown two more interceptions.

The Rams are the current number one seed in the NFC, while New England sits at two. However, both could change as soon as next week.

On top of all that, the Rams have played a significantly stronger schedule than the Patriots. The Patriots only have two wins over teams that currently have a winning record as of writing.

