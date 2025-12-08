5 Instant Observations From the Rams' Beatdown of Rival Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals in style, wrapping the game up before the end of the third quarter, cruising to a 45-17 victory. While the Rams were also keeping an eye on scores from across the league, the win gets the franchise one step closer to their third straight playoff appearance.

Here are five observations from the win.

1. It's starting to feel like 2018 again

While Rams fans would prefer it to feel like 2021, the 2018 Rams was Sean McVay 's most complete unit and the current edition of the franchise is mimicking their effectiveness but with a surgical passer.

The Rams have a diverse passing attack that is able to force feed their top target successfully at any moment, a true 1-2 punch in the backfield, a defense that is able to attack the quarterback from multiple angles, and a premier special teams unit.

The only difference is that McVay is older and wiser while the Rams are healthier now than the roster was in 2018.

2. The loss of Quentin Lake was bigger than expected

If there was one negative, it's that Trey McBride and the Cardinals' WR1 were able to pick up easy yards through the short passing attack. While Marvin Harrison Jr burned the Rams twice last season, he would miss this game and thus, Michael Wilson replaced him effortlessly.

On top of that, Jacoby Brissett was able to navigate the pocket and passing lanes in an easier way than was previously possible with Lake on the field.

3. The opposition will go after Omar Speights in coverage

The Cardinals used their personnel packages to put Speights on the field and then attacked him in the passing game. The Cardinals targeted the linebackers overall, but Nate Landman did come up with an interception.

This is important because this will be exactly what Detroit will look to do with their heavier formations next week. This should lead to an increased usage of Jaylen McCollough to counter.

4. The Rams must ride the waves of the run

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Wow. 25 total carries, 212 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. There really is only one question and that is why haven't the Rams given them the ball more? There's a correlation between increased carries and victories over the past few years.

5. The team isn't in championship mode...yet

The Rams have had too many ebbs and flows to be comfortable entering the playoffs. While the Rams are still working through some kinks, securing the bye is paramount. Looking back at last season, being able to rest starters for the season finale was the catalyst to their success the following week.

With Seattle right on the Rams' heels, they may not have that opportunity this year.

