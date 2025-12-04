Matthew Stafford Makes Hilarious Quip On Early Career Failures

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Ever since coming to the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford's career has been looked over with new eyes as a player who appeared on the verge of being a perennial candidate for the Hall of Very Good is now a near lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Many of the issues held against Stafford wasn't his fault as he played on some horrible teams with the Detroit Lions. However, for quarterbacks especially, the lack of overall team success is often viewed as a black mark against a player's resume. While his first season in Southern California changed all that as Stafford won Super Bowl LVI, on Wednesday while discussing the possibility of home field advantage, Stafford shared why it doesn't matter all that much to him.

Stafford's Hilarious Response

When asked if having home-field advantage would be significant to him, Stafford explained that he wouldn't know.

“I've never had it so I couldn't tell you," joked Stafford . "In 2021 we got to play a home game, right? Then, we got home field for the NFC Championship because we were playing a lower seed. Listen, that's the last thing on my mind at the moment. I appreciate the question. If we get it this year, I'll let you know after that. Every game is ultra important. Yes, we're getting down to the end of the season and the games…I don't know that they're more meaningful because if we didn't win the ones before them, then it doesn't matter either."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sets to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"We just take every single week and pour everything we have into it and try to go get the result that we want, know that our process is our process and if we attack that with the same mindset, energy and enthusiasm that we always have, we can live with the result and more often than not, we're going to like it.”

Stafford never won a division title with the Lions and only played in a home playoff game for the first time when he was in his early to mid-30s. Despite playing in six playoff games for the Rams, only three have been at home, and only two of those were in a home-like atmosphere, as one of those games was Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford hasn't played in a home playoff game outside of the 2021 season as the Rams' home game in 2024 was moved to Arizona due to wildfires. The Rams return to Arizona this week.

