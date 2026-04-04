Matthew Stafford's Second Career Resurgence Is Imminent

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams had the NFL's most prolific offense in 2025, with NFL MVP Matthew Stafford leading the way. His calmness and old-school foundation helped the franchise re-establish their dominance, with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams putting in league-leading campaigns.

Coming into 2026, Adams and Nacua are back, along with the entire starting offensive line, the entire tight end room, and arguably the NFL's top 1-2 running back punch after the NFL's traditional top units were disbanded this offseason.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) prepare to take the field before the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, this offense and the team goes as far as Stafford takes them. Here's why we could be on the verge of a true career renaissance and why Stafford could have a year this cycle that puts last season's output to shame.

Why Stafford Is Set To Shine

Quarterback development is at an all-time low, especially at the high school and collegiate levels. We have turned the developmental periods for players into strict competition, where if a team isn't winning, changes must be made immediately. As a result, coaches do not have the time or the leash to properly teach the complete fundamentals of being a proper passer.

The product of this is quarterbacks who are unable to diagnose coverages, change plays at the line of scrimmage, play under center while making proper throws on dropbacks, and are unable to turn their back to the defense on play action. Stafford, who was born when coaches could properly coach, before the era of broadcasting high school National Championships and prep ball transfers, has the skill set down pat.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The NFL is much more comfortable defending against the shotgun passer, mostly because it's fairly easy to defend the run when executed out of the shotgun formation. This overt use of the shotgun has stunted offensive evolution, and this is where Stafford and the Rams have the advantage.

The Rams' 13 personnel offense works because they have four strong tight ends. It also works because Stafford could play an entire game under center without issue. Not many others are able or willing to do stuff like that.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is in that old school philosophy that Sean McVay will be able to use different personnel packages and play calls to lure teams in, allowing Stafford to take the top off via play action. And if all that fails, Stafford is still good enough to simply sling it.

All the little details Stafford does. No look passes, looking off safeties, adjusting arm angles, being a true field general. It's becoming a lost art. Since others can't do it as well, defenses aren't used to seeing such intellectual excellence and command from the quarterback. Thus, they aren't prepared for what the Rams are about to do in 2026.

Old school ideals paired with new school evolution. The best of both worlds for a league that often forgets its own past.