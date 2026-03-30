Matthew Stafford Doesn't Appear Close to Retirement

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are committed to Matthew Stafford and have made moves this offseason in support of another stellar campaign in 2026.

At the NFL Owners Meeting, Sean McVay said something that got me thinking. Are we looking at the Stafford succession situation all wrong? Are we discussing a scenario that is actually years away?

My Thoughts After McVay's Presser

McVay stated that he believed Matthew Stafford could play beyond 2026 and to be frank, so do I. Even when I stood in the locker room after the NFC Championship Game when Stafford was noncommittal about his future, nothing about his attitude or his body language signaled he was remotely thinking about retirement. Stafford has been clear for a long time, he loves football and will play as long as he can. He just won MVP. That rejuvenates a career for years.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

There's a thought that those who can't walk away from the game do so because the game is all they have. There's also an inverse to that. When you have it all, you want to enjoy it as long as possible. He's over halfway to a billion dollars in total career earnings, he's a superhero athlete in Los Angeles, he's playing at a top level and he's set to have the best roster and coach in football by his side, he gets to be a hero to his family every Sunday. If that's me, hell would have to freeze over before I give that up.

Based on how the Rams attacked this offseason, they have given themselves a three-year window to win as many titles as possible. They recognize the strength of Seattle and San Francisco, and made moves because of it. Why walk away.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls the snap count at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The biggest thing is this. This is Stafford's team. There's no doubt about it. In Chicago last postseason, despite a tough performance in the snow, the entire defense said their mindset was the exact same thing. Get the ball to nine.

When Aaron Donald retired, he did so because the job was done. That was his team that won Super Bowl LVI, that was his journey that he saw to completion, even if the championship window did come to a close in 2022. 2023 was about Donald saying goodbye to football and to a franchise that he left in a much better place than how he found it. Donald took a loser in St. Louis and made them a champion in Los Angeles.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers former defensive end Aaron Donald reacts as his jersey is retired in a ceremony during half-time of the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Rams have three years to win everything before the bulk of the bill comes due. Does anyone think the guy who tells his teammates "let's rip their hearts out" before going on game-winning drives will be willing to let another quarterback lead his team?

Does anyone think Stafford is the type of guy who could accept sitting in a press box while his guys are celebrating a championship on the field? Stafford loves the game but he's built for the moments. The have-to-have-it moments. He's the man in the arena. It's what drives him in his life.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NFL's Owners Meeting was a preview. Stafford doesn't plan on going anywhere. His journey will end when the championship window ends or when his body quits. That's my take anyway.

Just saying...how many kings have abdicated? Especially in the height of their reign?