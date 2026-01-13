How Mike Tomlin's Departure Could Hurt Rams and Sean McVay
In this story:
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams as well as the rest of the NFL have learned that long-time Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has resigned from his position, effective immediately.
As reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Tomlin's time in the Steel City is over, and the Steelers will be conducting a new search for the franchise's fourth head coach since the merger.
"Breaking: After a historic 19-season run in Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin just informed his team that he is stepping down as the Steelers head coach, sources tell
@JFowlerESPN and me," stated Schefter. "
The Steelers now will be looking for only their fourth head coach since 1969."
2025 represented Tomlin's 19th season with the franchise.
How This Affects the Rams
Immediately, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula has become a favorite for the role. The Steelers may be moving in a new direction but they're the same old Steelers, who's value as a franchise reflects the community they represent.
What does that mean? It means they love hard-hitting defense, and how many head coaching candidates come from a strong defensive background with a rolodex of successful offensive coaches who come from a patented system?
What did Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin all have in common? All former defensive coordinators, all worked under offensive minded head coaches before getting hired, and all of them were in their 30s. Sound familiar?
Noll worked under Sid Gilman who is the Godfather to the passing offense. Cowher worked under Marty Schottenheimer and while Schottenheimer was a defensive coach, he had an eye for offense, establishing his "Marty ball" strategy that led to massive success, including LaDainian Tomlinson's single-season touchdown record. Tomlin, worked under Jon Gruden, who gave Sean McVay his first NFL coaching job, before joining the Vikings with Brad Childress, an understudy of Andy Reid.
Shula is young, innovative, has a relationship with Jalen Ramsey, and he's exactly what Pittsburgh wants. On top of that, Nate Scheelhaase is becoming a hot name for both coordinator and head coaching jobs.
If the Steelers want offensive innovation, Scheelhaase or Mike LaFleur could get the call as head coach but don't count out Scheelhaase as an offensive coordinator.
No matter what, this move leaves the Rams' coaching staff even more exposed as teams look to pluck talent away from Los Angeles and with any coach that goes, others follow. We could have a mass exodus of coaches in a matter of weeks from the Rams.
Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.