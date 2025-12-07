Rams Must Slow Down This Rising Fantasy Star in Week 14

The Los Angeles Rams are seeking a bounce-back game in Week 14. In their last outing, they were toppled on the road in a shocking upset by the Carolina Panthers, outgunned 31-28 in Charlotte. Before that pitfall, the Rams were looking unstoppable, having climbed to the top of the NFC standings after six wins in a row.



Now, they have to avoid starting a losing streak. Thankfully, they face a favorable matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. The odds proved inconsequential in their defeat to the Panthers, though. If LA wants to earn the first-round bye in the playoffs, it can't take any of its remaining opponents lightly, especially a Cardinals team that's desperate for a win and has shown plenty of fight in its last few weeks.



Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Rams have to shut Jacoby Brissett down



The story of the Los Angeles Rams this season has been the offense, led by Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and a lethal wide receiver duo in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. That star power has shown to be virtually unstoppable. However, credit also has to go to a young defense featuring rising stars like Jared Verse, Byron Young, and Braden Fiske.



Bookended by an elite pass rush and an underrated secondary, LA has absolutely stifled most of its opponents this year, currently 13th in yards (315.1) and second in points (17.5) allowed per game. They're boasting the third-highest scoring fantasy D/ST so far, averaging 8.8 points. That unit put up just two points against the Carolina Panthers, though. In Week 14, CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg is expecting Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals to have a decent showing versus the Rams, too:



Since becoming the Cardinals starting QB in Week 6, only Josh Allen has scored more fantasy points than Jacoby Brissett. pic.twitter.com/eSuLsVGhm4 — Kyle Borgognoni (@kyle_borg) December 1, 2025

"Obviously, when the season started, I never expected to have Jacoby Brissett as a Start of the Week. And even after he took over for Kyler Murray (foot) in Week 6, I didn't think he would become a solid Fantasy quarterback. But here we are in Week 14, and Brissett has scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in seven games in a row, while averaging 24.4 Fantasy points per game over that span.

And he should have another quality outing against the Rams. Now, I know what you're thinking, that this is a difficult matchup. After all, the Rams are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. But on the road, the Rams have allowed four of six quarterbacks to score at least 19.6 Fantasy points, and the only two who failed to reach that mark were Cam Ward in Week 2 and the Ravens without Lamar Jackson in Week 6."



"And Mac Jones and Bryce Young each scored at least 29.1 Fantasy points against Los Angeles in the past two road games. While Brissett likely won't have Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), he has already excelled in tough matchups against Indianapolis (24.7 Fantasy points), Green Bay (23.8) and Seattle (23.4). Volume has been key with at least 40 pass attempts in four games in a row, and I expect that to continue in Week 14. I'm willing to trust Brissett as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup."

