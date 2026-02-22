Cardinals Quarterback Uncertainty Puts Rams In An Unique Position

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears a rival of the Los Angeles Rams is set to make a franchise-changing move, and the team has every reason to pay attention to what they do.

Tagovailoa To Go West?

CBS Sports' John Breech named the Arizona Cardinals as a potential landing spot for the expected departure of Tua Tagovailoa due to former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's experience with pocket passers.

"Kyler Murray has almost certainly played his last down in Arizona, which means the Cardinals will likely be in the market for a quarterback this offseason," stated Breech. "Jacoby Brissett, who started 12 games last season, is under contract for 2026, so the Cards do have a safety net, but it would make a lot more sense tor them to bring someone in."



Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"New Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur just spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator with the Rams, where he got to work with one of the NFL's top pocket passers in Matthew Stafford. That's not Murray's playing style, but it definitely is what Tua prefers, which why he might be able to fit in with Arizona's new offense."



"The Cardinals have some solid weapons, including Trey McBride, who's one of the best tight ends in the NFL. They have also have an impressive receiving duo in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. Tua was at his best in Miami when Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were both on the field, so the Cardinals know what kind of production he's capable of when he has some weapons around him."

How This Affects the Rams

There are two seperate points from Breech's words that need to be addressed. While the possibility of Tagovialoa going to the Cardinals does impact the Rams, the more important point is that Breech is the latest in a series of writers, reporters, and insiders who have said the Cardinals are likely or will move on from Kyler Murray.

The looming departure of Murray would mean his dual-threat style, which has hurt the Rams repeatedly, would no longer be a factor in the NFC West. It also means Murray could be an option as a backup to Matthew Stafford , due to Murray's connection with Kliff Kingsbury.

Nov 13, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury at press conference at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Tagovailoa is built to handle LaFleur's balanced offense, and a player who can loft the ball in the way Tagovailoa does is the perfect tool for the Cardinals to attack the Rams' secondary, especially due to their inside knowledge of the Rams' defensive system. Since Tagovailoa is unable to be a dual-threat quarterback, LaFleur will be forced to call a different style of offense that is more suited to putting the Rams in a tough spot, as witnessed in the NFC Championship Game.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.