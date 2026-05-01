Matthew Stafford is Officially on Notice After the Draft Even if No One Is Saying It

The Los Angeles Rams made the surprising decision to take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft despite Matthew Stafford coming off of an MVP season. Much of the immediate media reaction focused on how the Rams didn’t give their MVP quarterback another weapon or a player to help the roster win now after making the NFC Championship Game last season.

Drafting a quarterback with an established veteran starter in place can be awkward. When the Green Bay Packers famously drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005, Brett Favre famously said, “My contract doesn't say I have to get Aaron Rodgers ready to play.”

Ryan Tannehill had a similar reaction when the Tennessee Titans drafted Malik Willis. Tannehill said at the time, “I don't think it's my job to mentor him.”

The Packers drafted Jordan Love in 2020 which ignited some internal frustration from Rodgers. However, much of that was due to general manager Brian Gutekunst not communicating that Love was a possibility. Prior to the 2024 draft, the Atlanta Falcons also didn’t let Kirk Cousins know ahead of time that they were drafting Michael Penix.

For as awkward a situation as it might be, the Rams have handled the Simpson selection perfectly. Prior to the draft, the Rams let Stafford know they were drafting Simpson. During the post-Day 1 press conference, head coach Sean McVay seemed upset and he downplayed the selection. Reports have since come out that this may have been intentional.

Still, Simpson is the shiny new toy sitting in the closet. At some point, McVay is going to want to play with it and that may be sooner rather than later. That doesn’t mean that Simpson is going to take over in 2026. However, it’s unlikely he sits his entire rookie contract.

When the Packers drafted Love, Rodgers played two more years in Green Bay before being traded to the New York Jets. Love started the season as the Packers’ quarterback in his third season. However, Penix took over for Cousins in the middle of his second season.

In the case of Rodgers, he officially took over for Favre in his fourth season. When Favre tried to come out of retirement, he was traded to the Jets. Jimmy Garoppolo would have taken over as the New England Patriots starting quarterback in year three if Bill Belichick had his way and been able to trade Tom Brady.

The Rams may try to create a situation in which Stafford doesn’t have to look over his shoulder. With that said, it’s also not the reality of the situation. Multiple things can be true here. The Rams respect and appreciate Stafford as the quarterback that he is. At the same time, they also understand that he is a 38-year-old quarterback on a ticking clock.

“The ever-moving goalposts suggest anxiety from the organization about Stafford’s potential reaction to banking that bonus pick,” said Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “And now that Simpson has given up the ghost as to the extent to which McVay was involved in scouting him, it’s time to get some popcorn and wait for Stafford’s next move.”

Stafford and the Rams are currently in contract discussions. There hasn’t been anything to suggest that the two sides won’t come to an agreement. Still, the pick of Simpson certainly changes the equation for both the Rams and Stafford.

Over the past few years, the Rams and Stafford have taken the quarterback’s contract year-to-year. That was very likely to be the case again in 2026 before the Simpson pick. However, if Stafford sees himself playing for three more years, he may want more security. With Simpson, the Rams don’t have to feel pressured to grant that.

The selection of Simpson signaled a shift in how the Rams currently view Stafford’s timeline. That doesn’t mean that the Rams are planning on moving on from Stafford within the next year. At the very least, it signals that the end may be getting near.

Hall of Fame head coach John Madden famously said, ‘If you have two quarterbacks, you have none.” Right now, the Rams have two quarterbacks. McVay may not publicly show excitement for Simpson and Stafford may publicly support his new backup quarterback. However, both are very aware of the situation.

McVay understands that the Rams just drafted his quarterback’s replacement and he played a role in that. The same frustrations that lit Rodgers, and to an extent Brady, are very likely also fueling a fire inside Stafford. It would be normal for Stafford to feel those emotions.

This isn’t to say there’s internal or organizational conflict. McVay having a healthy dialogue with Stafford about the team’s plans shows a lot of growth from when he moved on from Jared Goff back in 2021. However, for the first time in Stafford’s career, there’s a young quarterback behind him that his team has drafted with the intent for that player to be his replacement.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.