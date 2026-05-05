What Les Snead Quietly Revealed About the Rams During the Draft

Prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams were viewed as this team that needed to make an ‘all-in’ move. After making the NFC Championship game last season, the Rams were in a unique position, holding the 13th overall pick. While many expected them to draft a player who could help them win now, the Rams drafted their quarterback of the future in Ty Simpson.

Rams general manager Les Snead has a tendency to zig while the rest of the league zags. That’s exactly how he approached the draft. While the media and league expected Snead to go all-in, Snead drafted with an eye on the future. When the rest of the league undervalued this quarterback class, Snead stood pat at 13 and took the second-best quarterback in the class in Ty Simpson.

It would have been easy for the Rams to focus on getting their quarterback of the future in 2027 or simply sign a bridge quarterback for a year or two after Matthew Stafford retires. However, Snead viewed the 2026 NFL Draft as an opportunity. It was a rare opportunity that they were drafting 13th overall. As a team that typically doesn’t draft that high, it was a chance to draft the perfect quarterback for Sean McVay.

Contrary to how the media has viewed the Rams, they have never had a ‘Super Bowl or bust’ mindset. Even after the Stafford-Goff trade in 2021, the front office always viewed themselves as a team that thought they could sustain their success after the Super Bowl. Of course, Stafford was acquired to help get the Rams over the hump. However, the idea was never to win one and then let the bottom fall out as many predicted.

The Rams had one bad season in 2022, but it was more so a case of a team having too many injuries to overcome. Still, they bounced back and haven’t missed the playoffs since.

Despite what the media might say, the Rams aren’t ‘all in this year. It’s a case where multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, they have a team that can win now. At the same time, they’re trying to build a team capable of winning after Stafford is gone.

When Tom Brady left New England, the Patriots had one winning season over the next four years. The New Orleans Saints haven’t made the playoffs since Drew Brees retired. Teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers have been the definition of mediocrity since losing Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger.

Snead’s approach to the draft, and especially the Ty Simpson pick, is evidence of the Rams striving to sustain success. It’s widely accepted that the healthiest way to onboard a young quarterback is to give them time to develop. That type of situation also rarely exists. For example, what would have happened had the New York Jets had a better situation for Sam Darnold or Zach Wilson when they were drafted? That’s not to say that it always works, but allowing a young quarterback to develop and then putting them in a better situation sets them up for success.

The Rams are betting that they can bench Simpson for at least a year and then plug him into a healthy environment and get the best possible version of him. It’s difficult, but the Rams are building a quarterback-proof system.

When people look back at the Belichick-era Patriots, the debate will always be whether Belichick or Brady was more responsible for the team’s success. The Indianapolis Colts built their system around Peyton Manning and the Kansas City Chiefs are doing the same with Patrick Mahomes. As long as that caliber of player is in place, those teams will have a chance.

With the Rams, as long as McVay is in place, they will have a chance to compete. They are building their system around the coach.

It’s understandable that many would have wanted the Rams to do more with the 13th overall pick. However, the Simpson pick, as well as the rest of the class, suggests that the front office knew they already had a roster capable of winning. By adding Simpson, the Rams are looking to do what many couldn’t, and that’s sustain success after the elite quarterback leaves.

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