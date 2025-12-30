How the National Media's Opinion on Matthew Stafford Has Switched

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It's no secret that after Matthew Stafford's performance on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons, the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback took a massive hit for his MVP candidacy.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame put forth the general consensus of the media in regards to the award in a recent piece.

Verderame's Report

"Secondarily, Matthew Stafford ’s MVP chances took a massive hit," stated Verderame. "In a game the whole nation could see, Stafford tossed the aforementioned three interceptions in a bad loss. While his overall numbers of 4,448 passing yards with 42 touchdowns and eight picks clearly represent the best stat line of anybody in football, he and his team have also gone cold at the wrong time."



"Though Stafford threw for 457 yards last Thursday night in Seattle, he also helmed an offense that went scoreless on its final five fourth-quarter possessions including a trio of consecutive three-and-outs. The result certainly wasn’t because of Stafford, but a better performance when it mattered most not only would have cinched away the individual hardware, but most importantly all but guaranteed a top seed for the Rams."



Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Since the NFL MVP became an award handed out by the Associated Press in 1957, only one time has a player won the award despite his team losing the last three games of the season. Ironically, it happened for a Rams quarterback, Roman Gabriel, in ’69."



"Currently, Drake Maye is the betting favorite after leading the Patriots to a 42–10 win over the Jets to run New England’s record to 13–3 while clinching the AFC East title. Maye’s numbers aren’t Stafford’s (4,203 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions) but he’s playing better in the late stages, and his team has enjoyed more success."

My Take

I have stated my position and remain there that unless someone does something to change precedent, Stafford should win MVP. That precedent is that any quarterback who has had as many three touchdown, zero interception games as Stafford has had has always won MVP.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Drake Maye has done enough. The MVP often goes to a division winner and the last quarterback to win MVP after three straight losses did it before the merger. One can not follow precedent while simultaneously superseding it, setting Maye up for the award.

Stafford is set to play in the season finale and his performance in that game will be his nail in the coffin or his saving grace, regardless if Maye plays. Here's the one thing to consider. Stafford is the only quarterback in the league to throw for over 350 yards in back-to-back games. He did so twice this season.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Maye has only thrown over 300 yards once this season. So, who gets the nod. The efficient quarterback playing a weaker schedule in a run-based offense that utilizes Maye's athleticism or the efficient gunslinger playing a tough schedule in a system designed specifically for him with the weapons to make it work?

Each has their pros and cons but it does seem like Maye is in the driver's seat. Whichever way this goes, Stafford had the award in the bag and in pursuit of a desperate win, fumbled his lead. However, the chips may fall, it will be justified...as long as it's either Stafford or Maye.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.