What the Pro Bowl Means to Rams' Star-Studded Roster

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams had four players named to the 2025 Pro Bowl, with Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Jared Verse, and Byron Young earning honors.

“I’m really happy for those guys," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay . "I think there were a lot of guys that were also recognized as alternates. I thought there were some guys that weren't, that are very well deserving. I think the best thing about football is that it's the greatest team sport that there is. Really well deserved and I’m happy for [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford], [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua], [Outside Linebacker] Byron [Young] and [Outside Linebacker] Jared [Verse]."

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think the strength of our team is our team. There are a lot of other guys that have done an excellent job of being vital parts of the collective. I'm looking forward to us continuing to show the strength of this group with another, hopefully great week of preparation and a great challenge against the Falcons on Monday night.”

Matthew Stafford

This is Stafford's third selection and second with the Rams. Stafford has put up MVP numbers this season, leading to his best campaign since his Super Bowl-winning season of 2021.

“It's great," stated Stafford. "It's a great honor to get. Fans are involved, players are involved, coaches… whoever's involved is involved. I appreciate it. I play this game to try to play at a high level and get respect from the people that you do it with and play against."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"That part of it is really cool. Are there instances [where he’s felt overlooked]? In 2011, I thought I had a chance. I wasn't even close, so at that point I kind of reserved myself to just go play and have fun. Whatever happens, happens, but it is cool to be a part of it.”

Puka Nacua

Nacua picked up his second selection, having been named as a rookie. Nacua is setting the NFL on fire with league-leading numbers.

“It was exciting," stated Nacua. "I feel like it was an offensive award. I think [Offensive Lineman] Coleman Shelton and [Offensive Lineman] ‘Big Rob’ [Rob Havenstein] were some of the first guys to congratulate me."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"I was just thinking, ‘I can't do it without you guys. It starts up in the front.’ I hope they know that comes from the truest meaning of my heart because that's where it is. That's how you should play the game of football is how they do it in the trenches.”

Jared Verse and Byron Young

Rams' linebackers Jared Verse and Byron Young were named to the Pro Bowl. This is Verse's second selection after being named last season as a rookie, while this is Young's first career selection. Both men have been two of the NFL's best pass rushers, and their efforts on defense have curtailed the big runs they gave up last season.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) celebrate after a sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I was happy for them," stated Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. "You feel for some of the guys that didn't get recognized. That's where your mind goes first. But, I’m so happy for ‘BY’ [Byron Young]. Well-deserved for both of them. I think it's more of just not necessarily the sack numbers, it's the down in and down out play, how they're affecting the game and how much of an impact they have on our defense. It's awesome to see those guys get recognition that they deserve.”

Young set the franchise record this season for most consecutive games with at least half a sack.

"It means a lot," stated Young. "All my hard work, past few years, learning from my mistakes and trying to be better at my position, and just taking a better approach to this offseason. I felt like it paid off, so definitely proud of myself."

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Young has introduced Pilates into his training regimen, and it's his flexibility that has been his superpower.

For Verse , sharing this accolade made it even more special.

“Personally, it's an incredible honor," stated Verse. "Being one of the top players in the league and to be able to be recognized for that, to be able to have the opportunity to go to the games and everything like that. I don't want to go. I'm not planning on going or anything like that, but to be recognized and everything like that, just to make my presence felt, the things I'm doing, my impact not being let up."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and Jared Verse (8) and against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It’s not being taken advantage of, but doing with it with ‘BY’ [Byron Young], it’s amazing. I wish y'all could have seen when we both found out. [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] told both of us. He was on opposite side. I was on the field and he was in the weight room and we found out and he came running out. It was kind of weird the way we like hype up each other. It was a little weird.”

