Five Observations From the Rams' Loss to the Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams lost their Monday Night contest to the Atlanta Falcons. Here's five observations from the contest.

1. The Issues of Last Season Are Back

Kenneth Walker exposed them last week and Bijan Robinson took the Rams to the woodshed. The Rams can not contain the run in the way they once could and when you look at teams like the Bears, 49ers, and Seahawks, the prospect of making a postseason run will require a rededication to attacking the line of scrimmage without remorse.

2. D.J. Humphries is Not the Answer

Humphries was put in a tough spot. He really wasn't supposed to play this year and it was clear back in 2024 that he was a player on the back end of his career. In Kansas City, despite having Humphries, the Chiefs chose to move All-Pro Joe Thuney to tackle instead of keeping him at guard while Humphries slipped into the left tackle position.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Humphries was meant for periodic appearances at most, but more to be a third reserve behind David Quessenberry and Warren McClendon. With that, he committed multiple penalties on touchdown scores. He was getting beaten all night. Can not have it.

3. The Rams Need Tyler Higbee, Davante Adams, and Quentin Lake Back Right Now

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Higbee to properly run 13 personnel, Adams to properly run their offense, and Lake to re-establish their dominant defense. Higbee allows the Rams to flex Terrance Ferguson outside while holding the line of scrimmage. Adams...is Davante Adams and Lake is the key to stopping the run more efficiently while forcing the pass to the outside.

4. Jared Verse Could Be the Killer Edge the Rams Need

Verse blocked a Zane Gonzales field goal attempt and took the ball to the house. Verse isn't being used properly. Enough with the finesse, Verse needs to run in one direction and that's through someone's face. It's time for the Rams to get creative with his usage and allow Verse to take the straightest path to the ball.

5. Matthew Stafford's MVP Season is Now Questionable at Best

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This is the NFL. Regardless of opposition, players need to execute. Drake Maye executed to near perfection this week. Stafford didn't. Stafford threw multiple interceptions. Stafford threw a pick-six. Stafford missed Xavier Smith for the game-winner. Awards should look at the entire year of work but award winners must finish. It's now in the hands of the voters, but no matter which way the pendulum swings, the Rams can not be outraged at the results...unless it's Josh Allen.

