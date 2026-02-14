After the incredible season that Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams had in 2025, it's easy to forget that not many people were high on this team going into the campaign. There were a lot of question marks surrounding LA. After all, the Rams barely clawed into the playoffs in the 2024 season, needing the rarely applied strength of victory tiebreaker to get in over the Seattle Seahawks.



Between injuries and a young, unproven defense, LA didn't really find its footing until the tail end of that year. It certainly wasn't a guarantee that the Rams would make the postseason again in 2025, let alone make it to the NFC Championship. But their defense made strides this past season. Between that and a full campaign from Stafford and Puka Nacua, along with the addition of Davante Adams, LA took the league by storm.



Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Can Matthew Stafford repeat as MVP?



A variety of different factors contributed to the Los Angeles Rams' 12-5 finish and Conference Finals berth in the 2025 NFL season. Perhaps none was more important than Matthew Stafford's health and resurgence. In the offseason, there were serious concerns that he wouldn't be available to begin the year or that an injury was inevitable, due to a nagging back issue that kept him sidelined throughout training camp and the preseason.



Not only was he able to suit up Week 1 and play every single game, but he put together an unbelievable performance for the Rams, winning his first MVP 17 seasons into his career. Stafford finished with over 4,700 passing yards and 46 touchdowns — both of which led the league — to just 11 turnovers on 65 percent completion. His stellar season culminated in an MVP nod in a tightly contested race over the New England Patriots' Drake Maye.



The highest-graded QBs in the NFL this season 🚀 pic.twitter.com/rcSdvocV0Y — PFF (@PFF) February 10, 2026

Stafford finished with 366 points, including 24 first-place votes, while Maye had 361 points and 23 first-place nominations. Safe to say, the MVP race went down to the wire this season. Now, Stafford has the opportunity to do something that only five other NFL players have done in the history of the league: win the MVP in consecutive years.



There's no reason he shouldn't be able to get it done. The Rams are bringing back all of their key offensive pieces next year, will get further growth from some of their young pieces like Terrance Ferguson, and have significant cap space and draft capital to improve the supporting cast around Stafford. And yet, the betting odds aren't in his favor. FanDuel has him listed with the eighth-best odds to repeat, at just +1,400. It's on him to shock the world and join Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Joe Montana, and Jim Brown as the only back-to-back MVPs in NFL history.

Awards odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.



To see where Matthew Stafford ends up in next season's MVP race, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter, which comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.