There is a New Way Andrew Whitworth Could Help the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Since retiring after Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams legend Andrew Whitworth has remained close to the franchise, attending practices and games whenever his daunting schedule allows.

Along with being a football commentator for Amazon Prime, Whitworth has stayed close to the league via his podcast and other overall activities. We are now entering a grey area of former players balancing careers in the media while working for franchises.

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Andrew Whitworth is seen on the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan's decision to give up his television job for a top executive role with the Atlanta Falcons might not be the commonplace maneuver moving forward after both Tom Brady and Troy Aikman have found ways to balance both.

Brady and Aikman

Brady is the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and while his role remains undefined in terms of the franchise's day-to-day operations, there's no doubt that he is, at the very least, in the know about every move the Raiders have made and will make. Brady also has tremendous influence over the organization, even sitting in the Raiders coaches' box during a Monday Night game that Brady had off from his Sunday broadcasting gig.

On the other side, long-time color commentator and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman was hired as a consultant for the Miami Dolphins, where he helped influence the franchise's decision to hire general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley this summer.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Television commentator Troy Aikman speaks before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On his role moving forward, Aikman told DLLS Sports' Clarence E. Hill Jr. he will continue in his consulting role. Aikman is the current color commentator for Monday Night Football.

“I’ll continue to help in ways that are yet to be defined,” stated Aikman to Hill on the future of his consulting gig.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Andrew Whitworth attends Los Angeles Rams organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Aikman then pointed out the way the Rams could utilize Whitworth, if they aren't already doing so.

“I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league,” stated Aikman. “And knowing that I have information that they don’t have or can’t get. And I think they were smart in taking advantage of that — whether it was through me or through somebody else. The Cowboys have never elected to do that, at least with me."

Mar 30, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Former NFL player Troy Aikman walks on the field before the game between the Arlington Renegades and the Birmingham Stallions at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"You know, maybe they have with others. But, no, I don’t feel there’s a conflict [with the Cowboys]. But I will say I’m pulling for the Dolphins . . . because now I have something at stake, and I think they hired two really talented, wonderful people, and I think that’s gonna prove itself out. . . But, yeah, I’m pulling for them. I want to see them do well because I feel like my fingerprints are on it as well.”

Now, Miami is privy to information the Dallas Cowboys could've had. If the league is allowing these practices to persist, it's time for the Rams to get to their man on the inside.