3 Rams Who Should Take On More Versatile Roles in 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continue to build out their roster. One of the things they love are versatile players, and for good reason. These three talented individuals listed below are not hitting their full potential, and an expanded role could be the key towards making the most of their talents.

1. Jordan Whittington

Whittington is a unique player who has a physical nature that is unquestioned. Whittington has a good shot at being the Rams' WR3 but what I would like to see is him used more like Deebo Samuel once was in San Francisco. A wide receiver who can double as a ball carrier.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams' offense has a lack of passing concepts that exploit pass catchers coming out of the backfield. Considering Kyren Williams and Whittington's ability to be ball carriers, pass catchers, and lead blockers, this is untapped potential. Especially with both players potentially flanking Matthew Stafford, Stafford could hand out specialized instructions to defeat modern coverages.

Long story short, Whittington is a utility player through and through. Have him atttack the defense several times, and you'll know exactly what type of fight they have in them.

2. Davis Allen

Allen has grown as a tight end and has a strong future at the position, as long as he can stay healthy. However, if he can improve his physical game to the next level, Allen could then double as a fullback. It's long overdue for the Rams to establish a fullback, in order to finally put together a power run game that will allow the franchise to develop a successful short yardage offense.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Allen is set to be a free agent next year but I think he could extend his time in Los Angeles if he can learn to be an effective blocker in the backfield. Why? Because it's very easy to mirror a fullback as a blocker, allowing a player with Allen's ability to exploit a matchup against a linebacker downfield.

3. Trent McDuffie

McDuffie was brought in to be an outside cornerback, and that is where he should play the majority of the time, but one has to wonder if the Rams would be limiting his effectiveness by not allowing him to play slot corner and safety.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images