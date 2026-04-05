3 Rams Who Should Take On More Versatile Roles in 2026
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continue to build out their roster. One of the things they love are versatile players, and for good reason. These three talented individuals listed below are not hitting their full potential, and an expanded role could be the key towards making the most of their talents.
1. Jordan Whittington
Whittington is a unique player who has a physical nature that is unquestioned. Whittington has a good shot at being the Rams' WR3 but what I would like to see is him used more like Deebo Samuel once was in San Francisco. A wide receiver who can double as a ball carrier.
The Rams' offense has a lack of passing concepts that exploit pass catchers coming out of the backfield. Considering Kyren Williams and Whittington's ability to be ball carriers, pass catchers, and lead blockers, this is untapped potential. Especially with both players potentially flanking Matthew Stafford, Stafford could hand out specialized instructions to defeat modern coverages.
Long story short, Whittington is a utility player through and through. Have him atttack the defense several times, and you'll know exactly what type of fight they have in them.
2. Davis Allen
Allen has grown as a tight end and has a strong future at the position, as long as he can stay healthy. However, if he can improve his physical game to the next level, Allen could then double as a fullback. It's long overdue for the Rams to establish a fullback, in order to finally put together a power run game that will allow the franchise to develop a successful short yardage offense.
Allen is set to be a free agent next year but I think he could extend his time in Los Angeles if he can learn to be an effective blocker in the backfield. Why? Because it's very easy to mirror a fullback as a blocker, allowing a player with Allen's ability to exploit a matchup against a linebacker downfield.
3. Trent McDuffie
McDuffie was brought in to be an outside cornerback, and that is where he should play the majority of the time, but one has to wonder if the Rams would be limiting his effectiveness by not allowing him to play slot corner and safety.
On passing downs, the Rams would greatly benefit from moving McDuffie around, as he can shut down interior passes while setting up a variety of coverage traps. His ability to play outside can help execute more outside blitzes, while his ball skills could let more physical players cause damage close to the line of scrimmage.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.