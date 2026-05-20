3 Rams Schedule Factors That Will Actually Matter (and 2 That Won't)

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play a daunting schedule in 2026 with several primetime games, big matchups, and a trip to Australia.With the schedule officially released, there are several questions to be asked, especially when it comes to what matters and what doesn’t. Let’s break it down.

What Matters: 7 Primetime Games

When the schedule was released, one of the immediate takeaways was that the Rams were given seven primetime games. This tied the NFL record previously set by the Kansas City Chiefs last year and the Buffalo Bills in 2023. This is notable as it wouldn’t have happened if the Rams were in St. Louis.

It’s clear the NFL sees the Rams as one of the teams that represent the league. The Rams will get a lot of viewership in those primetime slots and they’ll have an opportunity to grow their brand and fanbase.

What Doesn’t Matter: Lack of Rest

A lot has been made about the Rams’ lack of net rest. The Rams have a net rest disadvantage of -6, which is tied for the sixth-most in the NFL. While this may matter for other teams, the Rams will have plenty of rest days. They don’t have a true short week all season with the quickest turnaround being Sunday to Friday in Week 16 on Christmas. They will have 11 days off following the trip to Australia, have a bye week before playing on Thanksgiving Eve, and have a mini-bye before playing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

The rest disparity happens because the Rams don’t have a full bye week, and they play another team coming off of their bye as welll. Overall, the Rams should be well-rested late in the year.

What Matters: Gauntlet After the Bye Week

This is a part of the schedule that could make or break the season. If the Rams are able to navigate the stretch from Week 12 to Week 16, they’ll be in good shape for a Super Bowl run. However, if they struggle, it could make for an interesting two weeks to close out the season as the Rams fight for a playoff spot.

There is no doubt that this stretch is difficult. The Rams will play the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks consecutively. The Rams need to go 3-2 at minimum in that stretch to set themselves up well.

What Doesn’t Matter: Long International Trip to Australia

A lot is going to be made about the Rams’ long trip to Australia. However, the actual travel aspect and time difference will likely get overblown. The game is taking place Week 1 and being played at 5 p.m. PT. Following the trip to Australia, the Rams will have 11 days off to recover from the travel and any jet lag.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams approach this like they have other international trips in which it’s a quick in and out. If that’s the case, it’s likely that the time difference won’t have that much of an impact.

What Matters: Seahawks Twice to End the Season

The Rams will have to wait 333 days to play the Seahawks again after losing to them in the NFC Championship Game. It seems odd that the NFL waited to schedule these two teams so late in the year and twice in three weeks.

If the Rams and Seahawks are good, these two games will have major division and playoff seeding implications as they did last year. The Week 18 game could be for the No. 1 seed and the NFC West title. The Rams are going to have to be ready to play their best football at the end of the year.

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