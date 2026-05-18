Rams Ticket Prices Surge in 2026 as Demand Reaches New Heights

The 2026 schedule has been released and the Los Angeles Rams are one of the most in-demand teams in the NFL. They will play in primetime seven times, which ties an NFL record, and five of those games will be at home..

With the Rams set to be competing for a Super Bowl and leading the NFL in primetime games, it shouldn’t be surprising that season tickets went up 16 percent in 2026. The Rams will also technically be down a home game in 2026 as they have one game in Australia. Let’s take a look at the ticket prices for each home game this season.

The Divisional Matchups

Week 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers (Australia): 2 tickets, $450 eac

Week 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals: 2 tickets, $99.60 each

Week 10 @ Arizona Cardinals: 2 tickets, $59.78 each

Week 14 @ San Francisco 49ers: 2 tickets, $186 each

Week 16 @ Seattle Seahawks (Christmas): 2 tickets, $312.97 each

Week 18 vs. Seattle Seahawks: 2 tickets, $145.20 each

It shouldn’t be surprising to see the Seahawks game on Christmas as the most expensive. That is the most-anticipated game on the Rams’ schedule and is in primetime. Even compared to the second game in Week 18, it is almost $200 more expensive.

The matchups against the Cardinals are obviously the cheapest divisional games. In Week 6 at SoFi, the $50 price is cheaper than the Week 18 game against the Seahawks. For Rams fans wanting to make the trip to Phoenix in Week 10, it should be affordable.

The Primetime Clashes

Week 2 vs. New York Giants (MNF): 2 tickets, $110.40 each

Week 3 @ Denver Broncos (SNF): 2 tickets, $203.65 each

Week 5 vs. Buffalo Bills (MNF): 2 tickets, $157.20 each

Week 12 vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Eve): 2 tickets, $246.15 each

Week 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (TNF): $200.75 each

The two most expensive primetime games at SoFi Stadium are pretty obvious. Much like the Christmas game in Seattle, the Thanksgiving Eve game against the Packers is expensive. It’s almost $100 more per ticket than the Week 5 game against the Bills.

For fans to see Patrick Mahomes take on the Rams in primetime, fans will have to dish out $200 to get in the building. The most affordable game for fans will be the Week 2 clash against the New York Giants, which comes in at just over $100.

Non-Divisional Matchups

Week 4 @ Philadelphia Eagles: 2 tickets, $285.48 each

Week 7 @ Las Vegas Raiders: 2 tickets, $244 each

Week 8 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 2 tickets, $119.50 each

Week 9 @ Washington Commanders: 2 tickets, $106.14 each

Week 15 vs. Dallas Cowboys: 2 tickets, $256.95 each

Week 17 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2 tickets, $107.58 each

Outside of the two games against the Cardinals, the cheapest Rams games of the season will be Week 9 against the Commanders and Week 17 against the Buccaneers.It’s surprising to see the game against the Buccaneers so cheap as that game could have playoff implications. Right now, it’s a warmer East Coast trip late in the year at a manageable price.

The cheapest home game of the season outside the Cardinals will be the Chargers game in Week 8. It’s surprising to see that game as cheap as it is considering that it is the Battle for LA and should be in high demand. With that said, the most expensive game of the season belongs to the Cowboys in Week 15 at $256 per ticket to get in.

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