Rams Ticket Prices Surge in 2026 as Demand Reaches New Heights
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The 2026 schedule has been released and the Los Angeles Rams are one of the most in-demand teams in the NFL. They will play in primetime seven times, which ties an NFL record, and five of those games will be at home..
With the Rams set to be competing for a Super Bowl and leading the NFL in primetime games, it shouldn’t be surprising that season tickets went up 16 percent in 2026. The Rams will also technically be down a home game in 2026 as they have one game in Australia. Let’s take a look at the ticket prices for each home game this season.
The Divisional Matchups
- Week 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers (Australia): 2 tickets, $450 eac
- Week 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals: 2 tickets, $99.60 each
- Week 10 @ Arizona Cardinals: 2 tickets, $59.78 each
- Week 14 @ San Francisco 49ers: 2 tickets, $186 each
- Week 16 @ Seattle Seahawks (Christmas): 2 tickets, $312.97 each
- Week 18 vs. Seattle Seahawks: 2 tickets, $145.20 each
It shouldn’t be surprising to see the Seahawks game on Christmas as the most expensive. That is the most-anticipated game on the Rams’ schedule and is in primetime. Even compared to the second game in Week 18, it is almost $200 more expensive.
The matchups against the Cardinals are obviously the cheapest divisional games. In Week 6 at SoFi, the $50 price is cheaper than the Week 18 game against the Seahawks. For Rams fans wanting to make the trip to Phoenix in Week 10, it should be affordable.
The Primetime Clashes
- Week 2 vs. New York Giants (MNF): 2 tickets, $110.40 each
- Week 3 @ Denver Broncos (SNF): 2 tickets, $203.65 each
- Week 5 vs. Buffalo Bills (MNF): 2 tickets, $157.20 each
- Week 12 vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Eve): 2 tickets, $246.15 each
- Week 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (TNF): $200.75 each
The two most expensive primetime games at SoFi Stadium are pretty obvious. Much like the Christmas game in Seattle, the Thanksgiving Eve game against the Packers is expensive. It’s almost $100 more per ticket than the Week 5 game against the Bills.
For fans to see Patrick Mahomes take on the Rams in primetime, fans will have to dish out $200 to get in the building. The most affordable game for fans will be the Week 2 clash against the New York Giants, which comes in at just over $100.
Non-Divisional Matchups
- Week 4 @ Philadelphia Eagles: 2 tickets, $285.48 each
- Week 7 @ Las Vegas Raiders: 2 tickets, $244 each
- Week 8 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 2 tickets, $119.50 each
- Week 9 @ Washington Commanders: 2 tickets, $106.14 each
- Week 15 vs. Dallas Cowboys: 2 tickets, $256.95 each
- Week 17 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2 tickets, $107.58 each
Outside of the two games against the Cardinals, the cheapest Rams games of the season will be Week 9 against the Commanders and Week 17 against the Buccaneers.It’s surprising to see the game against the Buccaneers so cheap as that game could have playoff implications. Right now, it’s a warmer East Coast trip late in the year at a manageable price.
The cheapest home game of the season outside the Cardinals will be the Chargers game in Week 8. It’s surprising to see that game as cheap as it is considering that it is the Battle for LA and should be in high demand. With that said, the most expensive game of the season belongs to the Cowboys in Week 15 at $256 per ticket to get in.
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI