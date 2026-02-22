Rams Set To Put Forth NFL Rules Change Proposal

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. During the Los Angeles Rams' regular season loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a controvesial but ultimately correct situation occurred the changed the trajectory of the 2025 NFL season.

After the Seahawks scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the Rams' lead to 30-28, the Seahawks would go for two in order to force a tie. Quarterback Sam Darnold fired a backwards pass that was deflected forward into the end zone, falling to the ground. The whistle was blown, ruling the play an incomplete pass.

Then, as the Rams were walking off the field, Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet picked the ball up, as dictated by the Seahawks policy in case the ball is live, and upon a review that was initiated when both teams had their kickoff units on the field, the play was ruled a successful conversion, due to the current NFL language on backwards passes.

The Seahawks would eventually win the game in overtime, taking control of the NFC West, using their advantage to drive a championship campaign that ended with a victory in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams Will Seek A Rules Change

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reports that the Rams are set to propose a rules change that would make the situation that led to the successful two-point conversion illegal.

"The Rams plan to propose at least one rule change this offseason, sources say, and there may be a second proposal aimed at certain details around that play," wrote Jones. "Teams regularly submit rules proposals toward the start of the new league year, and many of those proposals come in around the time of next week's NFL Scouting Combine."

"While the language remains unclear, one source with knowledge of the proposal(s) said the Rams' goal is to "fix what went wrong in a few places."

Rams head coach Sean McVay was in disbelief after the game, stating that the ruling wasn't something he had ever witnessed before in his life.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greets Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"I've never seen anything or never been a part of anything like that. And I've grown up around this game," McVay said. "I'm not making excuses. We don't do that. I don't believe in that. It doesn't move us forward, but we do want clarity and an understanding of the things that we can do to minimize that when we rejected the two-point conversion."

If the Rams do put forth a proposal, it will be considered and voted on during the owners' meetings in March.

