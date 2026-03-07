One Free Agent the Rams Must Sign - No Excuses

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While the Los Angeles Rams have already spent a boatload of money this season, adding to their yearly wage bill with extensions being handed out to Tyler Higbee and Kam Curl, along with the acquisition of Trent McDuffie, there is one impending free agent the team must sign and it is a non-negotable.

That player is long snapper Jake McQuaide . McQuaide was a critical part of the Rams' success, helping fix the issues on Special Teams. His operation led to cleaner execution and only one total missed kick by Harrison Mevis. Here's why McQuaide must come back in 2026.

McQuaide's Status Has No Basis for Debate

There really isn't an argument against McQuaide. For as much as he does well, there are clear deficincies in Sean McVay's approach to team building. The beauty for fans and the tragedy for sports writers about McVay is that he'll have an average to poor operation for about 58 minutes of a game, and then will find a way to win it in the final two, making most complaints or criticisms null and void.

Some say it's luck, but no one gets that lucky that often if they are not very good and McVay is undoubtedly the best. However, when forced to move on from the Special Teams Unit already in place when he first arrived in 2017. There have been clear struggles.

So, why continue a process that fails? McVay recognized that and thus, he's putting his belief in Bubba Ventrone. Ventrone did not have a good run with the Cleveland Browns but I blame personnel issues for his shortcomings. The Rams can avoid similar issues by taking the easy layups, layups like re-signing McQuaide.

McQuaide is a cheap, valuable piece, and his age has no bearing on what he is able to do next season.

This is not the time to take wild shots at finding the Rams' long snapper of the future. The lack of proper attention for the Special Teams and the lack of consistency with the lineup and operation cost the team the season.

At the end of the day, that falls on Sean McVay's shoulders. It cost them two divisional games and thus, the division and home field advantage. It should have cost the Rams their Wild Card win in Carolina and it would lead to their loss in the NFC Championship.

McVay and several others are one title away from a trip to Canton. Don't blow the game by missing a layup.