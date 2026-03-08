Former Rams Star Gives Sean McVay High Props

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are entering their tenth year of the McVay era and after a decade of success that has witnessed eight winning seasons in the previous nine years, with two NFC titles and a victory in Super Bowl LVI, opinions are high regarding the operation in Los Angeles, and the media is weighing in.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Former Rams safety Adam Archuleta, who was a first round draft pick who played for the franchise from 2001-2004, weighed in on the current state of the team that drafted him, giving his take on head coach Sean McVay . On a post via twitter, Archuleta, who's now an NFL analyst, quote-tweeted a remark where 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was praised, putting forth his points about McVay's work and overall knowledge of the game.

What Archuleta Had to Say

Archuleta stated that McVay and Shanahan's strength lies in their ability to understand their roster and the overall picture of the game.

Oct 6, 2002; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers kick returner Terry Jackson (22) in action against St. Louis Rams safety Adam Archuleta (31) at 3Com Park. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

"I would agree with this. I would put McVay up there as well," stated Archuleta. "The reason is that they understand defensive rules and keys so well, they know how each player is taught to react and what their keys are. They don’t just arbitrarily run plays, it’s with purpose and design. They are also the best at truly knowing their OWN players strengths and putting them in positions that give them a winning advantage. To do this requires a thorough understanding of both sides of the ball. More importantly, they understand how to teach and install concepts in a way that their players can process information quickly. They are truly artists!"

Archuleta's Words in Practice

There's no doubt that Archuleta's words are right on the money as it's the reason both the Rams and 49ers have been able to survive and then thrive despite various roster moves and unforseesable injuries in recent years.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) talk following a game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For McVay, the 2024 season encapsulates Archuleta's words perfectly. Despite having virtually the entire offense outside of a select few, picked up injuries that forced massive reshuffling in the wide receiver and offensive line rooms. While the team did endure early-season failures, they remained highly competetive and their ability to snatch wins from the 49ers and Raiders early allowed the team to launch a campaign that ended with the NFC West title.

In 2025, McVay took his innovative skills to launch his 13-personnel offense in the wake of injuries to Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua.