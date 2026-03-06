Rams Make Final Decision on Kam Curl's Future

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed spectacular play from safety Kam Curl for the past two seasons and while Curl's career has rebounded in Southern California, recent moves called a potential return into question.

That is no longer a concern as the Rams have officially extended the star safety.

Curl Remains In Los Angeles

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports Curl has signed a three year deal, worth at least $12 million a season.

"The #Rams and star S Kam Curl have agreed to terms on a new deal to keep him in Los Angeles before free agency, per The Insiders," stated Rapoport.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Josh Wallace (30) high-five after a play during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"He gets a 3-year, $36M contract with a max value of $39M in a deal done by Milk and Honey Sports. A big week for LA’s secondary."

This move is the latest in a series of moves, with the Rams also acquiring cornerback Trent McDuffie and re-signing Tyler Higbee in the last 48 hours.

The Rams Clearly Wanted Curl Back

Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the team's defensive backs who were impending free agents. McVay went out of his way to name Curl, speaking highly about his work, using the media to ensure Curl knew the Rams were prioritizing his signature.

“We're working through that," stated McVay . "There are a lot of layers to that, especially at the corner spot. [Safety] Kam Curl is a big free agent for us. We love him. When you really look at it, those are things that are going be important for us to be able to address, whether that's re-signing our own or being able to find the different avenues."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"There are a couple different ones, whether you're talking about draft trade or free agency. Based on when those things occur and being able to prioritize and then being able to attack has been a good challenge for us to figure out how to put together the most competitive roster. That's a spot that has deserved a lot of attention because of the contract situations and the different ways that we might lose guys, bring them back or onboard through the other avenues that I mentioned.”

Considering his understanding of the Rams' defense and the fact that he plays virtually every snap, there was a clear desire for continuity in the safety room. Now the Rams have Curl, Quentin Lake, and Kam Kinchens under contract for the next two seasons.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.