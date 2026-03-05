Three Players The Rams Must Re-Sign in Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will have to find the balance between returning players and new additions to maintain their culture. While the team has many options, there are three affordable Rams who are set to be free agents that the franchise should prioritize re-signing.

Roger McCreary

McCreary was a midseason acquisition by the Rams and while his time in Los Angeles was short due to coming in on the final year of his rookie deal and also having it shortened to injury, McCreary proved to be a reliable, versatile depth piece who can play both outside and slot corner. McCreary has a lot of potential and I see him operating in a variety of roles.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Roger McCreary (25) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Make no mistake, McCreary can play and play well. Love the way he attacks, and it's clear he possesses many traits that will be needed to form a championship effort next season. Plus, if the Rams can strike a solid deal, he might be one of the steals of the season.

Ahkello Witherspoon

Witherspoon was meant to have a defining year in 2025, but injuries derailed his efforts. Despite coming back early from injury, Witherspoon wasn't the same player and had to go back on injured reserve to end the year.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's my belief that the Rams will release Darious Williams due to the money they could free up by parting ways. While Williams could adjust his contract, if the Rams do part ways, Witherspoon is a cheap option to round out the room, providing needed experience and length to match-up against targets that might give the outside corner rotation trouble due to size. Witherspoon would also allow the Rams to double-dip, perhaps adding a rookie corner to complement Trent McDuffie .

Jake McQuaide

McQuaide was one part to the solution that was the Rams' Special Teams issues last season. While Bubba Ventrone is expected to fix the many issues associated with the unit, the franchise has also made moves, first retaining kicker Harrison Mevis, while a potential extension for punter Ethan Evans looms.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams long snapper Jake McQuaide (44) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Rams wish to keep consistency, they should also re-sign McQuaide to be their long snapper. McQuaide has a long-term relationship with the franchise, has expressed he wants to be in one place for a whole season, and his work speaks for itself. If it's not broken, don't fix it and McQuaide's operation was arguably the only thing not broken on Special Teams for the franchise last season.

