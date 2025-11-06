Rams' Jake McQuaide Makes First Statement Since Return to Franchise
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Wednesday, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams announced massive changes and decisions being made with their kicking unit. After struggling to find consistency with their operation, the Rams signed long-snapper Jake McQuaide and kicker Harrison Mevis to their practice squad, with McQuaide being positioned to start this Sunday over Alex Ward and Mevis set to take on Joshua Karty in a kicking competition.
After Wednesday's practice, Mevis, Karty, Ward, and McQuaide spoke to the media.
Watch Jake McQuaide's Press Conference Below
On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay dived into McQuaide's signing. McQuaide was the Rams' long snapper from 2011-2020.
Q: Could you dive into the Rams' recent roster moves?
“We talked about some stuff after the game and it's all geared towards trying to be able to just get some solutions and some kick consistency with our field goal operation," stated McVay. "I think it's important to be able to have good competition at some spots that we feel like we can have improved play to be able to evaluate all 11. You bring [Long Snapper] Jake McQuaide in. You bring another kicker in to be able to work. He and Josh will compete to see he's going to kick for us this week and if all things go well with Jake, we expect him to be our long snapper.”
Q: Why do you have confidence in McQuaide on such short notice?
“He's done it before and we have familiarity with him," stated McVay. "He's obviously going to earn the right to be out there, but if he looks like we would anticipate and what he looked like yesterday when we ended up working out two other kickers, things are trending in that direction.”
Davante Adams was also asked about the importance of the kicking game.
“It's an offenses or a team's best friend, really," stated Adams. "It's the kicking unit, it's not a kicker. There are so many pieces to it: the protection, the snap, the holder putting the confidence into the kicker. Our field goal unit hasn't been where we want to be this year, obviously,. But there's so many pieces more than just one person. We have to make sure we find a way to rally on that. I’m optimistic that we’ll figure it out.”
