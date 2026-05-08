Here’s Why Each Rams Rookie Could Start, and Why They Won’t

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead was clear when he talked about the 2026 NFL Draft. This was a class that was drafted to fill future needs and provide depth rather than be instant impact contributors. However, that doesn’t mean a surprise won’t happen and a player won’t emerge in OTAs and training camp.

Ahead of Rookie Minicamp kicking off this week, let’s take a look at how each Rams rookie could earn a spot as a starter.

Patience Remains the Plan for Ty Simpson

The expectation right now is that Ty Simpson won’t start at all his rookie season, which makes the most sense. Matthew Stafford is coming off an MVP season and is still playing at a high level. Given Simpson’s inexperience, sitting for a year or two is the most beneficial to his development.

There is one scenario in which Simpson would start, and it’s in the case Stafford gets injured. Stafford has generally remained healthy with the Rams despite missing games in 2022 and one game in 2023. Ideally Stafford stays healthy, but given his back issues from last offseason, nothing is guaranteed. Even if Simpson took over and played well, the Rams would likely go right back to Stafford.

The Rams Have a Long-Term Plan for Max Klare

Given the depth at tight end, it would be surprising if Max Klare started as a rookie. Colby Parkinson is established as the leader of the group with Terrance Ferguson expected to take the next step. Additionally, the Rams brought back Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen is entering his fourth season. At best, Klare is likely the TE4.

For Klare to contribute as a rookie, it would take an injury to Higbee and for him to have a very strong training camp. McVay has found ways to get rookies on the field when they’re ready. Klare would need to impress in the same ways that Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua did. The most likely scenario is that Klare ‘redshirts’ during his rookie season and develops.

Keagen Trost Gives Rams Needed Flexibility Up Front

Trost was drafted to be depth as the starting five on the offensive line is set in stone. The Rams were in need of a swing tackle who could play multiple positions and that’s exactly what Trost provides.

Much like the others on this list, it would take an injury for Trost to enter the starting lineup. That’s not completely out of the question, as Steve Avila has dealt with injuries over the last two years. Alaric Jackson has also managed blood clots in his legs on two separate occasions. At the end of the day, the Rams likely would prefer not to see Trost on the field as a rookie.

CJ Daniels Enters One of Rams’ Biggest Position Battles

The best case scenario for CJ Daniels is that he ends up as the third wide receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Given his route-running ability and physicality at the catch point, it may give him an advantage over Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and Xavier Smith. However, for Daniels to lead the rotation, he’ll need to have a strong offseason. McVay tends to go with experience.

Both Whittington and Smith are experienced in the offense and have shown that they can be relied on. Daniels will also need to show an ability to block if he wants to get on the field early. There’s a lot of competition at the third wide receiver spot which projects to be one of the more interesting position battles this offseason.

Defensive Line Depth Creates Challenge for Tim Keenan III

When it comes to the Rams, the defensive line might be the deepest position on the roster. Poona Ford, Kobie Turner, and Braden Fiske have proven production. Ty Hamilton was just drafted in the fourth round last year. Tyler Davis also took a major step forward. It’s going to be very difficult for a seventh-round pick to break into that rotation.

Still, Keenan is exactly what the Rams will want in a nose tackle in the middle of the defensive line. Hamilton was less than stellar as a rookie which opens the door for someone like Keenan. If he can show some pass rush upside, Keenan can get on the field early.