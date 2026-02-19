One Reunion Makes Complete Sense For Rams' Next Move

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a unique situation evolving in front of them that could be the catalyst to bringing Jalen Ramsey home as the franchise looks to make the most out of Matthew Stafford's final years as a premier NFL quarterback.

The Steelers Prompted To Rebuild

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame states it's time for the Steelers to reset, as their continuous band-aiding of problems during the end of Mike Tomlin's tenure prohibited the growth needed to compete for the Super Bowl.

"It’s time for the Steelers to accept their reality. Heck, it’s well beyond that time, but late is better than never. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, largely because it has attempted to band-aid over its problems with aging veterans and quick fixes for the better part of a decade."

"With McCarthy replacing Tomlin, now is the perfect time to reset. Move on from Aaron Rodgers, who would be in his age-42 season. Trade stars who are 30-something years old, including corner Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Cam Heyward, recouping much-needed draft capital. If linebacker Patrick Queen can bring a decent return, send him packing as well before he hits free agency next winter."

"The Steelers have to move into another phase. If they run back the team we saw in 2025, they’ll be fortunate to make the playoffs, only to get blasted again on a national stage once there."

Should The Rams Execute The Move They Couldn't in 2025?

The Rams were reportedly engaged with discussions to make a move for Ramsey all throughout training camp but due to financial reasons, Ramsey ended up in Pittsburgh. At this point, the financial issues remain a concern, especially since Ramsey can not play outside corner, and would likely be used as a safety.

However, if the Rams are able to make the money work, that would set up their defense to use one if not both first round picks on outside cornerbacks, cornerbacks that would have Ramsey, Kam Kinchens, and Quentin Lake supporting them as they grow into their role.

While the decision to bring back Ramsey would be a gamble, Ramsey is an NFL legend for a reason, and his presence could and should be the difference on defense in 2026. The real question comes from the reason the move didn't work the first time and it's Ramsey's value.

Due to the nature of his deal, the yearly cap hits, and the years left on top, a massive restructure would need to occur, and at this point in his career, I'm not sure Ramsey is willing to trade financial security for a shot at another Lombardi.

