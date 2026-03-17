WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a well-documented history of leveraging their draft picks for established stars, as they have an owner who has the cash on hand needed to manipulate multiple contracts in a way so that the franchise can remain under the salary cap.

As a result, despite trading and then extending Trent McDuffie, re-signing Kam Curl, adding Jaylen Watson, and more in a series of offseason moves, the Rams were also in pursuit of disgruntled Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While negotiations for Brown did not reach a point in which either side was willing to pull the trigger, it appears another move for another star receiver was made and it seems the Rams missed out.

Waddle Goes To Denver

As the Miami Dolphins continue to clean house, the Denver Broncos, who held the number one seed in the AFC and only lost in the AFC Championship after starting quarterback Bo Nix was lost for the season due to injury in the Divisional Round, have gained Jaylen Waddle in a surprise trade.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest.

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after making a catch for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Jaylen Waddle, with the #Dolphins since they drafted him in 2021, learned he was being traded and drove right to the team headquarters to say goodbye to the staffers and people he's gotten to know over the last few years. A smart football decision, but a tough personal one. https://t.co/fyMp3o5LlQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2026

"Splash: The #Broncos are pulling off a post-free agency blockbuster by trading for #Dolphins star WR Jaylen Waddle, per me and

@TomPelissero

," stated Rapoport. "Premium draft pick compensation is headed to Miami. The two teams started talking last year at the trade deadline and kept working. Now, a deal."



The Dolphins are reportedly sending Waddle and a fourth-round pick for Denver's first, third, and a fourth-round pick. Denver will pick up Waddle's complete contract.

What Does This Mean For The Rams

If Jaylen Waddle is going for that much, A.J. Brown's price tag would be out of the question. While I don't think the Rams would ever put their 13th overall pick on the table, I do see them putting more picks than Denver offered, potentially including their 2027 first for Waddle.

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after making a catch for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

While there's no indication Miami would be willing to accept a deal, the Rams likely had a better shot of getting Waddle instead of Brown. While Brown makes sense long-term, Waddle would change everything for the Rams in the short term. Waddle is what Tutu Atwell was believed to be and then some.

He's a deep threat who can make plays underneath and when it comes to math and space to defend, Sean McVay would have had the pen all game long. A missed shot but not a critical miss. Waddle's still in the AFC, so no harm, no foul.