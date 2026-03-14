Rams Have Bigger Priorities than A.J. Brown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have engaged in a series of talks for three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, has been linked to an exit all offseason.

What We Learned On Friday About Brown and the Rams

NFL Insider Dianna Russini reported on Friday that after intial talks for Brown did not go anywhere, the Rams reengaged in talks this week. No official offer was put forth but it was a situation worth monitering, as the Rams have already committed to making the most out of Matthew Stafford's final years in the league.

" A.J. Brown trade discussions are not dead," stated Russini. "Last week, I was told the Rams discussed trading for Eagles WR A.J. Brown before dealing for CB Trent McDuffie. Dialogue slowed, but Los Angeles continues to monitor the status of the three-time Pro Bowler with interest. We’ll see where both parties go from here."

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a pass against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Russini would then update her report, stating that the two sides have reached a conclusion for now and that Brown would not be dealt at this time.

"After serious conversations with both the Rams and Patriots, the Eagles will not trade A.J. Brown at this time, according to multiple league sources," stated Russini. "Both teams remain interested, but no move is imminent. If a trade were to happen, it would likely heat up closer to June 1."

What Does This Mean For the Rams?

This means that the talks for Brown are quiet for right now but neither side would be willing to wait until June 1st. There's realistically only two potential suitors willing to break the bank for Brown, will being the contender that Brown wants to play for.

That is the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots. Last season, the Rams ramped up trade talks for Jalen Ramsey before ultimately deciding to avoid making a massive move, allowing the Miami Dolphins to move Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrate after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Considering the timing of a potential move, the value of Brown's contract, the current state of the cap, the need to sign their 2026 draft class, and looming extensions for the 2023 draft class, it appears that there's a reason why talks never advanced to an official offer and that's because both sides are far apart.

While this deal is not dead in the water, it's close to it. However, if Brown doesn't get dealt, the Rams could be in position for a midseason move but the fact the Eagles and Rams share a conference will impact cost.

Considering all other expenses, the team has bigger priorities than Brown.