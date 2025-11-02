Sean McVay Coaching Tree Draws Praise From Coaching Legend
The Los Angeles Rams have found tremendous success under head coach Sean McVay. When he first became the Rams' head coach, a lot of people had questions about whether he was the right fit for the Rams because of how young he was when he became the leader of the Rams.
Fast forward to 2025, McVay is seen as one of the best head coaches in the National Football League, and he is the best play caller in the league. McVay has had great years with the Rams, and his coaching tree is off the charts.
Not only did McVay make himself into a great head coach, but he has led his coaching staff every single season with the Rams in a great direction. The McVay tree quickly grew in Los Angeles, and now he has some of his former coordinators and coaches as head coaches as well. That is what we have seen over the last few years, and more could be on their way in the coming years.
Sean McVay Receives Praise for Coaching Tree
One of those new head coaches is the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Liam Coen. Coen was under McVay for some time in Los Angeles, and he got the call this offseason to be the new head coach down in Jacksonville. Now his playing calling is similar to McVay, and he has his team in a good position in his first season of being the main leader for a team.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll praised McVay's coaching tree and how he has great respect for what they have done.
“He’s got all of the good stuff that’s going around the league,” Carroll said. “The tree that he comes from is really the one I respect the most, in terms of innovation and creativity and really good fundamental aspects of their offense. He’s representing all those guys. It’s a big offense, they do a lot of stuff. You can’t just zero in on this or that. They love to run the football, they’re willing to stay with it when they can, the play action is good, The perimeter stuff off the running game is there. And they really trust the quarterback. They have a lot of downfield routes and concepts.”
