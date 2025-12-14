For the Rams, It's Double the Playoff Atmosphere in Coming Games

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has been in this spot numerous times since becoming the leader of the organization in 2017. Still amongst the youngest head coaches in the game, McVay has a wealth of experience that has made him one of the great coaches of this century.

McVay's Rams face an interesting challenge in their next two games, featuring teams that are either fighting for a playoff spot or their respective division outright. However, those two games are in the span of five days against two physical teams that will put this young Los Angeles team to the test ahead of their pursuit of another championship.

The Rams face a tall task

Many have marked Week 15 vs. the Detroit Lions and Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks as potential hostile games for the Rams. The former is one of the best matchups of the weekend, offering a battle between two teams that have a history that changed the trajectory of either squad for years to come, specifically the 2021 blockbuster trade between Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

Then, on Thursday night, the NFC West will come down to this matchup as Los Angeles will travel to Seattle for a game between arguably two of the best programs in the sport. These two teams had a terrific, yet enduring slugfest that came down to a missed field goal in the final seconds to extend the Rams' winning streak to five.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Even as the Lions deal with significant injuries across the board, at their best, they are a Super Bowl contender up there with the Rams. They will not go gentle into that good night, nor will they bow down to the mighty Rams, who have looked almost unstoppable at times this season with Stafford's incredible MVP performances on a near-weekly occurrence. This will be a tough, physical, and close bout between two NFC powerhouses on Sunday afternoon.

Yet, up the West Coast on I-5, the Seahawks are both a top-five scoring offense and second in points allowed this season. They, too, have become a powerhouse of their own under head coach Mike Macdonald, who is looking to take the franchise to its first Super Bowl in over a decade and its first NFC West title in five years.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to head coach Dan Campbell before a play against Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time, seemingly all season, the odds are stacked against the Rams, but they've been here before, especially with their late runs of the last two years. The culmination of that has led to great success with four games left in 2025. Yet, their biggest challenges await on Sunday afternoon and Thursday night.

