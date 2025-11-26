The Precedent the Rams Set for Themselves

The Los Angeles Rams took care of business in Week 12, and it led to one of their most dominant wins of the season. The game was never close, as they roared and battled to an early lead and never looked back.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had no way of preparing for the beatdown they were in for, as the Rams put it all together and played complementary football. Not every game can be like this for the Rams, but if they play a fraction defensively like this every week, the path to another Super Bowl victory becomes much clearer.

NFL Week 12 Grades

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after a first down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article grading each team in the NFL based on how they performed in Week 12. One would expect their dominant performance to earn them the highest grade, but they earned a solid A instead.

"The Rams are an unstoppable force and they showed a national audience on Sunday night why they've suddenly become so unbeatable. That starts with Matthew Stafford, who is playing at an MVP level. Stafford was on fire against the Bucs, throwing for 210 yards and three touchdowns in the first half before the Rams took their foot off the gas", said Breech.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) stands on the field for an interview after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford leads the NFL in passing touchdowns, and he's a driving part of this offense. His arm remains one of the best in the league, and if it wasn't for his veteran savviness and adaptability, Sean McVay wouldn't have found nearly enough success with another quarterback under center.

"Stafford has two of the best receivers in the NFL in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and he knows how to use them (The tandem combined for 12 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns against the Bucs). The offense is so good that it sometimes overshadows how good the defense is, and in this game, they were nearly perfect. Through 12 weeks, the Rams (9-2) look like the best team in the NFL".

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after Adams scored a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams knew who they were getting when they signed Davante Adams in the offseason, but I think the NFL world may have been sleeping, as it was swept under the rug and not given the attention it deserved.

Nobody can ignore their greatness now, as Adam's is the leading receiver in touchdowns. Once they get in the red zone, it becomes an automatic completion from Stafford to Adams, and that's on top of him being able to move the sticks with ease. The Rams have shown what caliber of team they are, and they must maintain that standard for the rest of the season.

