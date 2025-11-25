The Rare Territory Stafford Finds Himself In

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the backs of their defense, stepping up and making big plays all game long. Their defensive line eliminated the Buccaneers' run game, and their secondary didn't allow much, if any, separation from their receivers.

Their defense isn't the only reason the game was never really close, as their offense was humming, with the Buccaneers having no answer for them on the ground or through the air. Matthew Stafford diced up their defense with his accuracy and willingness to push the ball downfield, as he added another impressive game to his portfolio of excellence this season.

Week 12 Team of the Week

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) stands on the field for an interview after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Greg Auman is an NFL reporter as well as a sports writer for FOX Sports, and he wrote an article assembling a team of the best players who played in Week 12. There should be no surprise that Stafford is the quarterback who leads this team, with three touchdown passes and a dominant win over another contender in the NFC.

"Another dominant first half for Stafford, who was 19-for-23 for 210 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams built a 31-7 halftime lead on the Bucs. He came in leading the NFL with 27 touchdown passes against two interceptions, and his last five games are more ridiculous with 18 touchdowns and no picks in five Rams wins", said Auman.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Stafford is the leading candidate for the MVP award, and with good reason. He's top ten in total passing yards, passing yards per game, passer rating, and leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 30. All of this while also only throwing two interceptions so far. It goes to show that one can never count out Stafford, who's proven his adaptability and gunslinger mentality are timeless.

He's been able to execute whatever Sean McVay asks of him to a level unparalleled by any other quarterback and head coach in the league. These are historic numbers, and put him up with Rams legends like Kurt Warner if he continues to play at the pace he's at.

7. Kurt Warner, St. Louis Rams (1998) Xxx Sb34 305 S Fbn Usa Ga | H. Darr Beiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The difference is that Stafford has a chance to exceed Warner if he's able to cap off this special season with another championship. Warner only won one ring in his career, and that was on the backs of that great offense he commanded. Stafford has the argument that he's led even greater offensive heights, as well as doing it more sustainably over a longer period of time.

