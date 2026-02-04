Premier Rams Assistant Gets Interview Request From Cardinals, Mike LaFleur

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Mike LaFleur era is off to a hot start in Arizona as the former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator is hard at work, assembling his staff for the 2026 season.

LaFleur made his biggest hire to date earlier on Wednesday, hiring longtime NFL assistant and former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator. Hackett, who worked with Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, operating in the same non-play calling offensive coordinator role, put together game plans that won Aaron Rodgers the MVP in two out of the three seasons Hackett was with the Packers.

Now LaFleur has turned his attention to the defensive coordinator position and there's a familiar face that he's looking at.

LaFleur Wants To Talk To Pleasant

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have requested an interview with Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

"Pleasant, who was a strong contender for #Chargers DC job, will interview with a former colleague in AZ."

The Mastermind of the Secondary

Despite having zero new dollars invested into the defensive back room, Pleasant created a unit so synched, they rivaled their highest-paid counterparts.

Pleasant was critical in the Rams' NFC Divisional Round win over the Chicago Bears as Cobie Durant intercepted Caleb Williams twice during the game while Kam Curl intercepted Williams in overtime. Rams head coach Sean McVay explained Pleasant's role in those three crucial turnovers.

“Great ball skills and a good concept trigger," stated McVay. "One of the coolest things is those guys in the DB room, they do such a great job. Even when I was talking to [Safety] Kam Curl, he gave [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey Pleasant a bunch of credit for the pick that he made based on some of their prep. Cobie has done an outstanding job."

"The ‘Land Shark’ [Cobie Durant] shows up when you need him the most. I just love his overall play energy. He certainly has ignited us. He made a couple plays. The first one the other day that he had I'm like, ‘Just drop it unless you're going to take it past where the fourth down marker was.’ He's a stud. I'm really happy for him. He's doing awesome.”

