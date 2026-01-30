How Sean McVay's Approach Could Change in 2026

The Los Angeles Rams have another disappointing end to their season. The Rams fell two wins away from completing their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl. That was tough for this team because they had all the right pieces in place to win the biggest game.

It did not go their way, and now they will look at doing everything that is possible to get back next season and have another chance to make a deep run and have a different outcome. It is the challenge the Rams want.

It is never easy getting back a season after where your team was so close to getting to the Super Bowl, but knowing this Rams franchise and all the winning they have done over the last few years, this team will be ready for the challenge, and they want it and will embrace it.

They have to let their players get their rest and recovery this offseason, and by the time they know it, they will be back next season with the same goal that they have had for a long time, and that is winning it all.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

Adjustments McVay could make next season

One thing we have to keep our eyes on is will the Rams will have a different approach next season? This past season, we saw head coach Sean McVay change the offense up a little bit. We've seen McVay take on the 13 personnel role a lot more. McVay liked that personnel, and it gave the Rams a lot of success in both the running and passing game. It is going to be interesting to see how teams around the NFL adjust to the 13 personnel. There are going to be more teams using it next season.

As for the Rams, when teams adjust to that personnel next season when they play the Rams, what is going to change for McVay and the Rams offense? Well, that will have to wait till next season. The major thing is that McVay knows how to adjust well to what the defense is showing and giving him. McVay will have a plan on how to attack any defense, and that is what makes it exciting for this team next season.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium.

McVay could take different approaches to the offense next season. The running game and the passing game will be involved. And McVay will look at everything and get better from the mistakes he made last season, and make sure he does not make them again.

