Rams Divisional Rival Hires Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears that for the first time since the 2022 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams will have a new offensive coordinator as recent developments have placed Mike LaFleur on the doorstep of his first head coaching opportunity.

Kubiak's A No-Go

Before participating in the Super Bowl, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals for their head coach openings.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kubiak has decided to pursue the Raiders head coaching gig, leaving the Cardinals as the only opening left in the NFL.

"Source: After meeting Saturday with Las Vegas and Arizona, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak intends to try to work out a deal to become the next head coach of the Raiders," stated Schefter.

It's LaFleur's Job

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that after talking with Kubiak and learning Kubiak's lack of interest in the job, the Cardinals have transitioned back to their lead candidate before this week, with the franchise set to hire Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur .

"The #AZCardinals plan to hire #Rams OC Mike LaFleur as their new head coach, per me and

@TomPelissero ," wrote Rapoport.

"A bright young offensive mind whose brother is also the coach of the #Packers, Lafleur stood out early in the process. After due diligence, AZ makes the move."

Rapoport followed up the report, confirming the Cardinals are hiring LaFleur. Mike now joins his brother Matt as the second pair of brothers to be head coaches in the current NFL, joining Jim and John Harbaugh.

What This Means For the Rams

The Rams are now set to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator, a search that is set to cover many national candidates as well as potential in-house hires. Nate Scheelhaase, the Rams' current pass game coordinator, is expected to be a top candidate for the job, after taking coordinator interviews last cycle and head coaching interviews in 2026.

The Rams could lose several members of their coaching staff as LaFleur has to set up a staff of his own. Expect Aubrey Pleasant to be heavily considered for the Arizona Cardinals' defensive coordinator job.

LaFleur becomes the seventh Sean McVay assistant to take an NFL head coaching job after a stint with the Rams, joining his brother Matt as well as Zac Taylor, Brandon Staley, Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, and Liam Coen.

Something to note is that 2026 will be the first year the Rams haven't had LaFleur since reinventing themselves in 2023.

