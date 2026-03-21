Puka Nacua's Future Price Tag Becoming Clearer and Clearer for Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of extensions to pay out this season, but not one is larger than Puka Nacua's. After moves made by their rival, the Seattle Seahawks have set them up to reset the wide receiver market. As a result, the price tag to extend Nacua has been revealed.

Barnwell's Estimation

The Seahawks have picked up the fifth-year options for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon. The wide receiver-cornerback duo was the Seahawks' first picks of the 2023 NFL Draft and are set to have massive extensions headed their way.

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LX World Champions parade in downtown Seattle. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

NFL Analyst Bill Barnwell gave his expert prediction on what those deals will look like.

"The combined going rate for JSN and Witherspoon on their new deals should be something in the ballpark of $76 million per year," stated Barnwell.

Nacua's Pay Day

The Rams have a similar situation as Nacua is due to his extension after having just as successful a season as Smith-Njigba and the Rams just reset the cornerback market ahead of Witherspoon's extension, by giving Trent McDuffie $31 million per season.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) gives his wristband to a fan as he leaves the field after an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

If Barnwell's estimation is right, that would put Nacua at around $45 million per season. Currently, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has the NFL's biggest wide receiver contract at $40 million, which is a $5 million jump from Justin Jefferson, who had the record for contract size at that position. Jefferson was drafted in 2020, and Chase was drafted in 2021. Nacua and Smith-Njigba were drafted in 2023.

Therefore, it's likely, based on these previous deals, that Nacua's contract will be in the ballpark of a four-year, $180 million deal with guaranteed money likely being within the $115-$125 million range.

Why The Rams Must Get Nacua's Deal Done Now

The Seahawks have the luxury of waiting as Smith-Njigba's extension would not kick in until the 2028 NFL season instead of the 2027 season. The NFL's cap space is quickly rising due to the massive growth of the game both domestically and abroad.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) embrace after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Since 2022, the cap has grown by almost $100 million, meaning a $45+ million cap hit would hurt less in 2028 than 2027. Nacua's extension would kick in next season. Thus, if the Rams can get Nacua's deal done before Smith-Njigba's, that would prevent the Seahawks from resetting the market, allowing dollars that Nacua would be entitled to be used in other areas of the roster.

We could be talking about $10-$15 million saved over the life of a potential extension. Timing is everything.