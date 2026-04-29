Rams Face Key Decision on Emmanuel Forbes’ Fifth-Year Option

The Los Angeles Rams have an important decision to make on Friday when it comes to cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. Friday also happens to be May 1, which is also the deadline for teams to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option of 2023 first-round picks.

Throughout the Sean McVay and Les Snead era with the Los Angeles Rams, the team has taken low-risk bets on players that have failed elsewhere and made them successful. This happened with Dante Fowler, who previously failed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had been thrown to the curb by the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.

The Rams took a similar risk at the end of 2024 when the Washington Commanders released cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. Forbes was a former first-round pick and didn’t fit Dan Quinn’s defense. In need of a cornerback, the Rams claimed Forbes off waivers in hopes that he could develop.

Forbes didn’t play much for the Rams in 2024, but carved out a bigger role last season. The results were mostly mixed, with Forbes showing some of the first-round talent, but also why he was released by the Commanders. He struggled early in the season with the same issues that plagued him for much of his career. However, Forbes had one of the best stretches of his career between Weeks 6-12. His performance dropped late in the season to the point where the Rams effectively benched him.

Forbes played just four snaps in the NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears and 25 snaps in the NFC Championship Game. Both were his lowest snap counts of the season.

It would be unfair to say that Forbes didn’t play well in 2025. From Weeks 6-12, Forbes was the NFL’s top cornerback according to Pro Football Focus. However, taking Forbes’ 2025 season as a whole, he ranked 71st out of 77 cornerbacks.

On Friday, the Rams must decide what to do with Forbes after this season. Unless the Rams decide to cut Forbes, he’s on the roster for 2026. However, the Rams have to determine whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option. According to Over The Cap, picking up Forbes’ fifth-year option would count for $12.6 million against the cap in 2027.

Heading into 2026, Forbes is costing just $2.9 million against the cap. For a third cornerback, that’s a cost-effective, team-friendly deal. However, given Forbes’ rollercoaster consistency, it doesn’t make sense to pay him almost 4.3 times that amount.

Given that extensions for Kobie Turner Kobie Turner, Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson, Puka Nacua, and others are at the top of their priority list at the end of the season, the Rams don’t have the flexibility to commit a fully guaranteed $12.6 million to Forbes. The Rams are already committing $22.7 million to Jaylen Watson and $30.8 million to Trent McDuffie. Adding $12.6 million from Forbes would have the Rams committing $66.1 million to the cornerback position.

At this point, the Rams are better off declining Forbes’ fifth-year option. If Forbes earns a big contract, the Rams will be happy to let another team pay him next offseason. In the case that Forbes’ inconsistency continues, the Rams can decide to bring him back on another cheap deal or let him walk if they decide that the fit isn’t right.

The deadline may be Friday, but this isn’t a decision that the Rams need to make right now. Forbes has shown flashes, but not the consistent level to warrant a significant raise. Declining the option keeps the Rams flexible and allows Forbes to prove himself in 2026. At the end of the season, the Rams can revisit the situation and decide whether Forbes is worth bringing back.