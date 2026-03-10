Rams Put Themselves In Position to Retain Jimmy Garoppolo

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Coming into free agency, multiple reports stated that the Arizona Cardinals has a desire to sign Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback to a lucrative deal that would've made Garoppolo the starter.

Garoppolo, who is built to run the Cardinals offense, has served the Rams as a beloved backup for the last two seasons, playing a pivotal role in keeping the team on track when Matthew Stafford was forced to miss training camp and preseason with a back issue.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the reports and if he wants Garoppolo back.

“Absolutely," stated McVay. "I loveJimmy. I would absolutely want him back. I did see those reports too on [Cardinals Head Coach] Mike [LaFleur] trying to steal our guy, but no Jimmy's a really good player and so we would love him back. I'm sure he'll have multiple opportunities and then we'll see where we're at. He's been tremendous for the last couple of years."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium.

"We've loved everything he's about. You guys know how I feel about him when we've spoken about him and we would love him back. I'm also not naive to the fact that he'll probably have a lot of opportunities and if those are things that he wants to pursue that give him a chance to play, I would understand that.”

When news in Arizona regarding Garoppolo's signing didn't break while the franchise added a different quarterback, it reveals that McVay's wish is now on the path to coming true.

The Situation in Arizona

While Garoppolo was heavily linked to the Cardinals, due to his relationship with current head coach Mike LaFleur, a deal fell through and the franchise decided to sign Gardner Minshew instead. NFL Insider Ben Volin has the latest.

"Hearing that the talks between the Cardinals and Jimmy Garoppolo hit a snag, prompting the Cards to pivot to Gardner Minshew," wrote Volin.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) carries the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility.

Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro has since confirmed that Minshew will be the Cardinals' backup while Jacoby Brissett will remain the starter. The Cardinals are set to release Kyler Murray.

"The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran QB Gardner Minshew to a one-year deal to be the backup to Jacoby Brissett. Brissett will be the Cardinals starting QB for the 2026 season," stated Gambadoro.

Thus, any shot of Garoppolo going to Arizona is over, and given the Rams' desire to bring him back, the current quarterback openings, and Garoppolo's enjoyment as a member of this franchise, there's no reason both sides can't reach an agreement in the foreseeable future.