Three Ways Kyler Murray's Release Affects The Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Arizona Cardinals have officially parted ways with quarterback Kyler Murray. Here are three ways the move will affect the Rams.

1. Garoppolo Is Likely Gone

Jimmy Garoppolo, who has served as the Rams' backup for the last two seasons, is likely headed to Arizona. Garoppolo is close to Mike LaFleur, dating back to their time on the 49ers and both share a similar path. Both had success with San Francisco but failed to capture the title, both left seeking new opportunities and got it with organizations set up to fail, they failed, and found career rehabilitation with the Rams.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Outside of the feel-good story is the facts. Garoppolo is familiar with LaFleur, his offense, the Shanahan and McVay offenses, and his currently one of the NFL's most winningest quarterbacks in terms of postseason success. Say what you want but Garoppolo knows how to engineer wins.

2. The Rams Could Make a Move For Murray

With Murray being an impending free agent and the Cardinals having taken care of any financial commitment towards him, Murray could come to Los Angeles to rehab his career as Matthew Stafford's backup. Right now, the only legitimate starting job available is with the Jets. Dante Moore went back to Oregon, turning down over $50 million in guaranteed money to avoid the Jets.

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Murray has an arm, has a relationship with Kliff Kingsbury, and is very mobile. Perhaps a duel-threat passer could take the McVay passing offense to the next level. The ability to make defenses hesitate because they feel Murray's feet is the gap McVay needs to design route combinations that allow receivers to find holes in coverage to sit down in and exploit.

Perhaps McVay saw the future of offensive football in Chicago with Caleb Williams and wants a veteran mind to run his evolution.

3. Stetson Bennett Sits In a Unique Position

Regardless if Murray comes to the Rams, the likelihood that Jimmy Garoppolo returns is slim, but it is there. If Garoppolo does indeed leave, the Rams would then need to find a backup. Could this be the moment Stetson Bennett becomes a QB2?

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett IV (13) with Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bennett struggled in OTAs last year, took time off, came back for training camp and was firing dots up and down the field. Bennett again shined in the preseason, putting in a solid performance against the Dallas Cowboys before leading the Rams to a wild comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to wrap up his year.

Bennett benefited greatly from the reps he got in Matthew Stafford's absence. Now, could Bennett dare to become his successor? Surely not right? I don't know. All he does is work, and this year's OTAs could be his best shot to break through.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.